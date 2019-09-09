Jeb Burton drives No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro to fourth-place finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Jeb Burton finished fourth in the Indiana 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday. It’s Burton’s second top-five finish of the season.

Kyle Busch came away with the victory in the race, with Justin Allgaier finishing second, and Noah Gragson placing third. Justin Haley followed in fifth.

Brandon Jones won Stage 1, and Allgaier took Stage 2. Both drivers picked up bonus points for their efforts.

Burton earned 40 points over the weekend, giving him 139 on the year. He ranks No. 32 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings. Burton did not earn any playoff points Saturday and still is seeking his first playoff points of the season.

The sixth-year driver qualified in 12th position at 164.639 mph.

Burton still is looking for his first career win but boasts three top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.

Burton battled 37 others cars in the field and the race endured eight cautions and 31 caution laps. There were 14 lead changes before the checkered flag.

With Busch driving to victory in Coy Gibbs’s Camaro, Toyota added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 898 points, followed by Chevrolet in the No. 2 spot with 893. Ford sits at No. 3 with 886 points on the season.

