Jeb Burton, Anthony Alfredo join Our Motorsports for 2022 Xfinity Series season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Our Motorsports is expanding its NASCAR Xfinity Series operation to three full-time teams after signing veterans Jeb Burton and Anthony Alfredo, the team announced Thursday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. The incoming duo teams up with 2018 Camping World Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt, who enters his third season with the organization.

“We are very excited about the plans we have put in place for the 2022 race season,” owner Chris Our said in a team release. “We continue to expand on the foundation built in our first two seasons in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. This combination of experienced drivers and crew members will make Our Motorsports a contender each weekend.”

Burton joins the team with 76 races at the Xfinity level, including his first full-time season in 2021 driving for Kaulig Racing. He picked up his first career victory in 2021 at Talladega Superspeedway, securing a playoff spot and finishing 10th in the final standings.

The two-year deal for Burton is a first in his national series career and provides him with a sense of stability.

“I‘ve never had that before,” said Burton. “I think we‘ve got a great lineup here and I‘m just really excited about the future. Mr. Our and everybody at Our Motorsports wants to win and hopefully, we can do that a couple more times this year.”

But Burton isn‘t the only driver finding support with the talented, up-and-coming organization.

“It‘s a huge opportunity for me to go back in the Xfinity Series and run full time for the first time,” said Alfredo. “Obviously after a full season in the Cup Series, I‘ve learned a lot and there were a lot of challenges to overcome. But I think all those obstacles I faced and all of the adversity made me not just a better driver, but a better person.”

After a year-long stint as a rookie in the Cup Series with Front Row Motorsports, Alfredo brings 68 races of experience across the three NASCAR national series. His lone Xfinity season in 2020 for Richard Childress Racing brought in a pair of top-five finishes and nine top 10s in just 19 races.

Alfredo returns to a somewhat familiar setting due to Our Motorsports‘ technical alliance with RCR and collaboration with ECR Engines. Moving from one car to three this season provides a much-needed boost for on-track data, teamwork and the quest for the organization‘s first playoff appearance.

Jeff Hensley will be the crew chief for Moffitt, Chad Walker for Jeb Burton and Pat Tryson for Anthony Alfredo.

The newly formed trio will be competing on track together for the first time in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway, Feb. 19 at 5 p.m. on FS1.