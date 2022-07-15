Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka: Lakers are ‘not done’ improving roster

About midway through July, it may seem to some fans of the Los Angeles Lakers that the team’s current roster is the one it will take into training camp.

L.A. has reportedly been in negotiations with the Brooklyn Nets to try to acquire star guard Kyrie Irving, but those negotiations have seemingly gone nowhere of late.

A move could still happen at some point, but Lakers fans are growing impatient.

During an interview at the NBA Summer League last week, general manager Rob Pelinka seemed to reassure those fans (@ 1:55).

Rob Pelinka talks about the environment being at Summer League, Roster changes, and still making moves.

“We’re still not done,” Pelinka said. “We still have more work to do.”

In a more recent interview with Mark Medina of NBA.com, owner Jeanie Buss said pretty much the same thing.

“We still have work to do. We’re not done,” Buss told NBA.com. “Until training camp starts, we’re not going to rest until we’re satisfied that we have the best chance for success.”

Of course, this does not mean a trade is imminent. It simply means the Lakers will make a sincere attempt at consummating a trade that will improve the roster.

Trades, especially ones involving players such as Irving and Russell Westbrook, are always difficult to consummate for numerous reasons.

It’s likely for that reason that new head coach Darvin Ham has been saying some great things about Westbrook, as it seems he’s preparing for the season as if the current roster will be the final one.

