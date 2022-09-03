Jeane Coakley goes 1-on-1 with second-year Jets receiver Elijah Moore | SportsNite
SNY Jets reporter Jeane Coakley talks with Jets second-year wide receiver Elijah Moore.
SNY Jets reporter Jeane Coakley talks with Jets second-year wide receiver Elijah Moore.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh discussed undrafted rookie free agent Josh Ross making the 53-man roster
Jordan Masons preseason was too hard to ignore, and the 49ers knew the rest of the NFL had taken notice of the undrafted rookie as well.
Speaking with reporters on Thursday, 49ers general manager John Lynch admitted the team was 'hanging on for dear life' to keep Jason Poe.
Jimmy Garoppolo isn't concerned about his ego being bruised after staying with the 49ers as Trey Lance's backup.
Chris Ballard mentioned his mixed feelings about the Bears claiming Sterling Weatherford.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s still-unexplained absence for 11 days of training camp continues to be a hot topic in league circles. And things are about to get even hotter, in more ways than one. The New York Post reports, via its notorious Page Six gossip column, that Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have had [more]
In the Backyard Brawl, Neal Brown had a decision to make. West Virginia was leading No. 16 Pittsburgh 31-24 with a little over six minutes remaining with the ball at the Panthers 48-yard line. After a two-yard run by CJ Donaldson, the Mountaineers offense was facing a fourth down situation over under a yard with a chance to effectively burn more time off the clock.
The Bears claimed seven players off waivers this week, including Alex Leatherwood and Armon Watts. We grade the new additions:
Chris Russo believes that the 49ers' decision to hold onto Jimmy Garoppolo is a 'desperate move.'
Check out how we rank the 32 teams in the NFL heading into the 2022-23 season, from lowest to highest. Who should be No. 1?
The city of Chicago could bring in another tenant to Soldier Field in place of the Chicago Bears.
Nick Sirianni explained why the Eagles claimed QB Ian Book from the Saints earlier this week. By Dave Zangaro
After trading for edge rusher Malik Reed earlier this week, the Steelers have reworked his contract for the 2022 season. According to Field Yates of ESPN, Reed agreed to lower his base salary down from $2.433 million to $1.5 million. Reed entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Broncos in 2019. He [more]
Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert said his doctor called him ”the fastest-healing patient that he’s ever experienced.”
There's a consensus among the Bears running backs. They're onto something special.
From Davante Adams to Kevin Zeitler, these former Packers and Wisconsin-connected players are on NFL rosters to start the 2022 season.
The #Chiefs had some tough choices to make during 53-man roster cuts. Brett Veach detailed one of the toughest:
Nick Saban isn't happy about the amount of rat poison ahead of the 2022 season about Alabama football.
Dillon Gabriel doesn't have the prototypical size of a big-time quarterback. But Gabriel more than makes up for his lack of size.
The New York Giants officially made 21 transactions on Thursday and hosted a total of nine players in East Rutherford -- most on tryouts.