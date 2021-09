Reuters

A security firm hired by Britney Spears' father monitored the pop singer's phone calls and text messages during the court-sanctioned conservatorship she has lived under since 2008, according to a New York Times documentary released on Friday. In "Controlling Britney Spears," Alex Vlasov, a former Black Box Security employee who said he worked with the singer's team for nearly nine years, said the company "mirrored" the pop singer's phone on an iPad by logging in to her iCloud account. He told the filmmakers that he was asked to encrypt some of Spears' text conversations so they could be sent to her father, Jamie Spears, and an employee of a business management firm he had hired.