Jeane Coakley chats with Jets running back 'Bam' Knight about his nickname | Jets Pre-Game Live

Associated Press

Six months later, the Splash Brothers were still feeling it from all over the court against the Celtics and delivered one of their team's signature wins of the season so far. Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat Boston 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. "We gutted it out," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.