The Jean Segura extension is a done deal

The Seattle Mariners have formally announced the completion of shortstop Jean Segua’s contract extension. As reported last night, the deal is for $70 million over five years and includes a team option for 2023 worth $17 million.

Here’s the statement issued by Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto:

“Over the past two seasons, Jean has been one of the premier offensive players in baseball. His combination of average, power and speed is extremely difficult to find, especially as a top-of-the-lineup hitter at a key defensive position like shortstop. We are all quite excited about having him here with the Mariners and believe he is a key ingredient in our ongoing effort to build a championship level roster.”

Segura, 27, broke into the league in 2012 with the Brewers and had a fantastic 2013 campaign with Milwaukee back in 2013. After two tough years which included the death of his infant son, Segura was sensational with the Diamondbacks last season, hitting .319/.368/.499 with 20 homers and 33 steals. Though he is currently on the disabled list with a high ankle sprain, he’s leading the league with a .341 batting average and is boasting a .391 on-base percentage and a .462 slugging percentage across 198 plate appearances.

Segura is making $6.2 million this season and was to face arbitration for the final time this coming offseason. Now that’s torn up and a minimum of $70 million is heading his way.

