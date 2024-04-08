Jean Matsumoto wants Raul Rosas Jr. at The Sphere after UFC debut win

LAS VEGAS – Jean Matsumoto beat Dan Argueta with a second-round technical submission Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night 240 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Take a look inside the fight with Matsumoto, who stayed unbeaten with a finish in his UFC debut, though he was passed up for a post-fight bonus award.

Result: Jean Matsumoto def. Dan Argueta via technical submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 4:59

Updated records: Matsumoto (15-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Argueta (9-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC)

Key stats: Argueta had about 6 minutes of control time before he got caught in the choke.

Matsumoto on the fight's key moment

“I knew he had really good wrestling, but actually I didn’t know he was that good. I was expecting his game. When I saw the matchup, I thought (takedowns) was his only shot. But he was better than I thought, but I proved that I’m really good and I’m ready to fight everybody.”

Matsumoto on fighting more frequently

“I want to fight as soon as possible from now on. After (Dana White’s Contender Series), I did ask to fight in November, but they couldn’t find a fight for me. I had to wait, and for some reason they just found a fight for me right now. I accepted it right away, and now I’m ready to fight as soon as possible. Whenever they have a chance, whenever they have a spot, I’m going to accept and I’m going to fight again.”

Matsumoto on what he wants next

“I am much better with the crowd, with the fans in favor or against me. I think my performance will be much better with the audience. There will be an event there in The Sphere, right? For me, it would be an honor to be fighting there.

“There’s Raul Rosas Jr. I believe it’s going to be a good fight – a tough opponent and a nice style wedding for the audience to see. It would be a show, a war. It can be five rounds, three rounds, as much as he wants. I believe it would be a really good fight for the UFC. I’m undefeated and he has a lot of hype behind him, so if everybody agrees I’m ready to go. Just call me.”

To hear more from Matsumoto, check out the video of the full post-fight interview above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 240.

UFC Fight Night 240

