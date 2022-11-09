Jealous Ravens fan gets reply he wasn’t expecting from Matt Judon

Social media is a minefield of trolls, haters and just flat-out instigators hoping to get a rise out of professional athletes. One such Twitter user, who claimed to be a Baltimore Ravens fan, took aim at New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon and got a response he probably wasn’t expecting.

“Crazy you couldn’t sack a cole for us but I still rock wit you gang,” the Twitter user posted.

Judon was drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Ravens and played five seasons in Baltimore. But his best seasons have clearly been in New England. He posted a career-high 12.5 sacks in 2021, and he’s already at a league-best with 11.5 sacks just nine games into this season.

It would have been easy for Judon to clap back at the fan for being jealous of his newfound success in New England, or he could have just ignored the post altogether and not sent a response.

But he did end up responding on Wednesday morning in the classiest, yet informative, way possible.

I rock with y’all too but y’all ain’t watch the games. Y’all looked at the stat sheet n that was it. — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) November 9, 2022

The truth of the matter is Judon has always been an elite playmaker, even when he was still playing in Baltimore.

Even when he wasn’t piling up the sack totals, he was still consistently pushing the pocket and flushing opposing quarterbacks out so other defenders could clean up and get the credit. As Judon alluded to, the art of playing good football runs deeper than just the stat sheet.

