JDV Productions to promote Jennerstown, Monadnock Whelen Modified races in 2022

Return to Jennerstown on Memorial Day Weekend & Monadnock Event Part of New Slate

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — NASCAR announced the full NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour calendar for the 2022 season on Wednesday and JDV Productions is pleased to announce the organization will return to promote two races for the new year.

JDV Productions will return to Jennerstown Speedway on Saturday, May 28, 2022, celebrating Memorial Day weekend with the second annual Jennerstown Salutes 150. JDV Productions will also promote the 14th Whelen Modified Tour race in the history of Monadnock Speedway on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Both the Jennerstown and Monadnock events will include local track support divisions to join the show. The Jennerstown event will include additional divisions compared to the 2021 edition of the race, while the Monadnock race will be headlined by special races for the track‘s local NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series divisions. Jennerstown is set for 150 laps, with Monadnock set for 200 circuits.

The two races are part of a 14-race schedule NASCAR presented on Wednesday, which will send teams to at least seven different states to be in front of passionate Modified race fans. Three dates on the series schedule are listed as to be announced as of Wednesday. It begins in February at New Smyrna Speedway on February 12, 2022 and ends at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Story continues

“The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour showcases some of the most competitive and talented drivers in the country,” Josh Vanada, owner of JDV Productions, said. “It‘s an honor and a privilege to bring them back in front of passionate race fans for 2022. From the pomp and circumstance of the second annual Jennerstown Salutes 150 to the duel that will take place on Monadnock‘s high-banks, we are already working diligently to deliver a premium product to the car owners, drivers, crews, and most importantly the race fans, of NASCAR‘s oldest division.”

At Jennerstown, JDV Productions will partner with Operation Vet NOW Inc. for the second straight year. The event will remember those who have lost their lives serving the country in war, while keeping in mind those who are currently in the country, or overseas, serving. The event will once again include special appearances by Gold Star Family members and will honor countless fallen heroes. Operation Vet NOW Inc. is a non-profit organization established to reduce veteran suicide and improve the overall welness of veterans, regardless of their era served.

Tickets for both JDV Productions events are now available by visiting JDVProductions.com/tickets. Tickets are $35 for general admission for each specific race, or $60 for a bundle, which will come with both races. This special ticket value will last through the end of the 2021 calendar year. Fans are encouraged to buy their tickets in advance and mark down the dates on their calendars for these two special events.

Additional information surrounding both events will be released in the coming months. For more information on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, visit nascar.com. For more information on JDVProductions, visit JDVProductions.com and follow on Facebook for the latest updates. JDV Productions is also now on Twitter, where fans can check out the latest at @_JDVProductions.