JD Welsh Cup semi-final: Connah's Quay Nomads 1-0 Bala Town

Aron Williams scored a 90th minute winner as Connah's Quay Nomads beat Bala Town 1-0 to reach the JD Welsh Cup final.

The substitute netted Luca Hogan's low cross to settle the first semi-final at Llandudno's OPS Wind Arena.

Nomads' winner came three minutes after Bala skipper Kieran Smith was shown a second yellow card.

They will face either The New Saints or Cardiff Met in the final on 28 April at Rodney Parade in Newport.

The second semi-final will see holders Saints face Cardiff Met at Newtown's Latham Park on Saturday, 30 March.

Craig Harrison's Cymru Premier champions this weekend face Airdrieonians in the SPFL Trust Trophy final.