JD PicKell ranks Texas QB Quinn Ewers in Top 10 quarterbacks for 2024

Quarterback is arguably the toughest position in sports, if not the most important. The Longhorns have a good quarterback. One analyst thinks he can be elite.

On3 Sports’ JD PicKell ranked the Top 10 quarterbacks in college football for the upcoming season. Texas signal caller Quinn Ewers ranked No. 2 on his list.

Ewers has more to prove before we can assume he’ll finish the season with the same high regard attached to his name. We have noted that some view him as the unpredictable variable in regard to whether or not Texas can duplicate its 2024 success. The talent is still there.

What has seemed predictable is Ewers’ strong play in the biggest games. In his second career start and facing the Alabama Crimson Tide, the poised signal caller moved the ball down the field with ease. He wasn’t rattled the following season in a 349-yard performance against the Crimson Tide defense in Tuscaloosa. Alabama finished No. 18 in total defense allowing 316 total yards per game.

There is no moment too big for Ewers. It’s still the smaller moments that might require more attention to detail.

The other quarterbacks to make the list were Carson Beck (Georgia), Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss), Dillon Gabriel (Oregon), Jalen Milroe (Alabama), Shedeur Sanders (Colorado), Cam Ward (Miami), Nico Iamaleava (Tennessee), Will Howard (Ohio State) and Garrett Nussmeier (LSU).

Projecting the Top 10 QBs by the end of the 2024 College Football season🎯 (via @jdpickell) https://t.co/YdRAhi6y4M pic.twitter.com/gTR62SWTMP — On3 (@On3sports) May 14, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire