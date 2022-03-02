JD Notae Makes Jon Rothstein’s “All-American Watch” List

Arkansas Basketball has done its share of hard work over the last two months, winning 13 of its last 14 games. Three of those wins were over top-25 programs in Auburn, Tennessee, and Kentucky.

Despite all of that, the Razorbacks sit at just No. 14 in the latest Associated Press poll.

While Arkansas fans feel that their favorite team is being disrespected by not getting the national recognition that they deserve, there’s one national College Basketball insider that is high on the Razorbacks, and that’s CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Wednesday, he called Jaylin Williams the “College Basketball’s least appreciated big man.” Rothstein also added one of Arkansas’ key pieces to his weekly All-American Watch list.

Following a 30-point performance at home against Kentucky last Saturday, Arkansas guard JD Notae is listed as “on the cusp” in Rothstein’s weekly list.

The mention is more than warranted. Last week alone, he averaged 26 points and 5.5 assists in a road win over Florida, and in the upset victory over then No. 6 Kentucky. Notae leads the team, and is second in the SEC in scoring with 19.1 points per contest, and is pesky on defense with 62 steals on the season, creating 2.2 offensive possessions per game.

Notae and the Razorbacks host LSU on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena, tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.