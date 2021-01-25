JD Motorsports add fourth full-time entry with Ryan Vargas

The 20-year-old will drive the No. 6 Chevrolet Camaro full-time in 2021. He ran a part-time schedule in 2020 with the team, scoring a career-best finish of eighth at Texas Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Drive for Diversity member has just 12 NXS starts to his credit, making his series debut in 2019.

Vargas will be the fourth full-time entry for JDM this year, a first for the organization. He will race alongside teammates Jeffrey Earnhardt, Landon Cassill and Colby Howard.

