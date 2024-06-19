JD Davison gets a beer shower celebrating the Boston Celtics’ 2024 NBA Finals win

When your team wins the championship, expect alcoholic beverages to be treated as showering material by your teammates. After the Boston Celtics won the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden with a 106-88 Game 5 win, this was a lesson learned by two way Celtics floor general JD Davison on Monday (June 17) night.

Davison talked to CLNS Media Celtics beat writer Bobby Manning about winning the NBA championship in his second season with the Celtics, and shared his perspective on the life-changing event. And of course there were plenty of spirits flowing — both into mouths and onto heads.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to see the moment for yourself.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire