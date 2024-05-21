JC's Swain wins consolation title at tennis nationals

May 20—PLANO — Macarthur Swain of Jacksonville College topped Ben Orr (Itawamba (Miss.) Community College), 8-3 to win the Flight 6 consolation bracket championship in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division 1 National Tennis Championship.

The tourney was held last week at Collin College in Plano.

Jaguar-netter Brock Dawson advanced to the consolation semi-finals in Flight 3 singles before losing 2-8 to the No. 4-seed Mateo Prado from Barton (Kan.) Community College.

The Jags finished the tourney tied for 16th place in the team standings after earning 12 points.

Tyler Junior College finished as the national champion by garnering 46 points.

Coming in second place in the team standings was Cowley (Kan.) Community College. The Cowley men collected 44 points.

A total of 29 teams participated in the event.