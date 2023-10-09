JCB Golf and Country Club to replace Centurion on LIV schedule for 2024

LIV Golf's UK Invitational event is being switched from St Albans to Uttoxeter - Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

The exclusive JCB Golf and Country Club in Staffordshire is about to be named on the LIV Golf League schedule for 2024, taking over from The Centurion in St Albans as the British stop on the Saudi-funded circuit.

LIV is preparing to announce the calendar for next year, which will be contrary to speculation that the breakaway series will be abandoned as part of the ongoing merger negotiations between the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund and the PGA Tour and DP World Tours.

At the very least, LIV looks primed to be granted a stay of execution – with the deal-making anticipated to run for much longer than the initial Dec 31 deadline – and visit new countries and fresh layouts in the third season.

This includes the course established four years ago by Lord Bamford – the billionaire owner and chairman of the construction and agricultural equipment manufacturer – meaning that Uttoxeter will be the unlikely stage for a cast of golf superstars including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith and Europe Ryder Cup legends such as Sergio García, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood.

Gabriella Cowley wins the Rose Ladies Series at the JCB Golf and Country Club in 2020 - David Cannon/Getty Images

Centurion will always have a part in the turbulent LIV history books as it hosted the inaugural $25 million LIV event in June, 2022. It is unknown why it is being ousted, although it is understood that the connections remain strong and that LIV could return to the parkland venue just an hour outside London in future years, depending on what becomes of the League that blew apart the male professional game’s previously settled landscape.

Lord Bamford’s patronage is intriguing not least because JCB has hosted a tournament for the last two years on the Legends Tour, the DP World Tour’s senior circuit. With Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the LIV chairman and governor of PIF, invited to play in last week’s Dunhill Links and appear in the same group as R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers, there is no doubt that Saudi relationships are strengthening in the game’s corridor of powers.

However, in the locker rooms there remains deep divisions and the forthcoming months and years will inevitably witness more rancour and controversy as plans emerge.

LIV’s 2024 schedule is also due to feature new international stops in Hong Kong and South Korea, alongside Adelaide, Valderrama, Mexico, Singapore and Jeddah. That would mean the majority of tournaments taking place outside America.

Eight of the 14 events in 2023 are in the US – with next week’s Grand Team Final in Miami, on the heels of the final individual tournament which begins in Jeddah on Friday – but this will go down to six.

And rumours suggest that LIV will not be returning to any of former President Donald Trump’s courses, after two on the 2022 schedule and three in 2023. Apparently, the reason being touted along the LIV driving range is because Trump is fully concentrating on running in the 20s4 Presidential election.