NFL Players Association president JC Tretter has issued a statement regarding Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the ongoing investigation into how Tagovailoa was allowed to return to play in the Week Three matchup against Buffalo.

In the statement, Tretter calls for potential changes to the current concussion protocol.

“We are all outraged by what we have seen the last several days and scared for the safety of one of our brothers,” Tretter writes. “What everyone saw both Sunday and last night were “no-go” symptoms within our concussion protocols. The protocols exist to protect the player and that is why we initiated an investigation.

“Our job as the NFLPA is to take every possible measure to get the facts and hold those responsible accountable. We need to figure out how and why the decisions were made last Sunday to allow a player with a “no-go” symptom back on the field.

“Until we have an objective and validated method of diagnosing brain injury, we have to do everything possible, including amending the protocols, to further reduce the potential of human error. A failure in medical judgment is a failure of the protocols when it comes to the well being of our players.

“We have come a long way over the past 15 years but the last week proves how far we have left to go.”

NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills said in an interview with NFL Network on Friday that the investigation into Tagovailoa’s return to play is ongoing and that the league will publicly release all findings.

JC Tretter: We need to figure out how, why a player with “no-go” symptom was allowed on the field originally appeared on Pro Football Talk