JC Tretter elected president of NFLPA

Browns center JC Tretter will be taking on another job off the field this season.

Tretter has been elected president of the NFL Players Association in a vote of the union’s board of player representatives on Tuesday. He takes over for former NFL offensive tackle Eric Winston, who was elected in March 2014.

Tretter was one of three candidates for the position. Buccaneers linebacker Sam Acho and Giants safety Michael Thomas, who are both on the union’s executive committee, were also up for the vote. Soon-to-be Panthers tackle Russell Okung was expected to be a candidate, but pulled out and endorsed Thomas after filing a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board about the conduct of NFLPA staff.

Thomas was a no vote on the Collective Bargaining Agreement and Acho supported approving the deal. Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Tretter’s platform for election focused on moving forward in light of either vote on that deal rather than on his personal position. The voting window for players to weigh in on the CBA was extended through Saturday.

Tretter was an alternate player rep for the Browns and put together a presentation on the proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement that did not take a public stance on the deal, but it still gained a great deal of notice after being shared by former Packers teammate David Bakhtiari.

