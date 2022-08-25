Veteran center JC Tretter has not signed with a team since being released by the Browns in March and he doesn’t plan on signing with anyone at any point in the future.

In a letter posted to Twitter on Thursday, Tretter announced his retirement from playing in the NFL. Tretter wrote that he’s proud of what he’s accomplished in the NFL and that he realized his goal of being able to stop playing on his own terms.

Tretter was a 2013 fourth-round pick of the Packers out of Cornell and started 10 of the 31 games he played for the team. He signed with the Browns ahead of the 2017 season and would go on to start all 80 games he played for Cleveland over the next five years.

In addition to his on-field work, Tretter also became involved in the NFL Players Association and was elected its president in 2020. He was elected to another term in 2022 and wrote on Thursday that he is looking forward to “doubling down” on his union work now that his playing days are over.

JC Tretter announces his retirement originally appeared on Pro Football Talk