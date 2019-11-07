JC Tretter agrees to three-year extension with Browns

The Browns haven’t had much to celebrate this season, but they are apparently pleased with the play of center JC Tretter because they’ll be keeping him around a while.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Browns have signed Tretter to a three-year contract extension. Tretter’s reportedly set to make $32.5 million over the life of the deal with over $23 million in guaranteed money.

Tretter was a 2013 fourth-round pick by the Packers and signed with the Browns as a free agent in 2017. This season is the final one of that three-year pact.

Tretter has started every game the Browns have played since he arrived in Cleveland. He’ll tangle with the Bills defensive line in Week 10.