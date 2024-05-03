JC teams rolling into playoffs

May 2—Several Johnson County baseball and softball teams have advanced in playoffs.

On Friday, the Cleburne Yellow Jackets defeated Mansfield Summit 11-2. The Jackets have a 21-11 overall record and now face Argyle beginning Saturday.

The Alvarado Indians — who have a 12-6 record — face the Benbrook Bobcats beginning Saturday.

The Rio Vista Eagles won their third consecutive district championship with an 11-1 run-rule win over Italy. The Eagles (16-8, 8-1) will face Mart in the bi-district round, beginning tonight, and aims to advance in the postseason for the fourth year in a row.

Rio Vista will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive. The team relied heavily on Jake McWhorter in Saturday's game, who scored two runs while going 3-for-3. Another player making a difference was Slate Campbell, who scored a run while going 2-for-4.

Rio Vista has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-8 record this season. When the Eagles played Mart in March 2022 they won 10-0.

The Godley Wildcats look to continue their five game winning streak as they face Diamond Hill-Jarvis tonight at Everman High School. The Wildcats have a 13-8-2 overall record.

Varsity Wildcats include Tabor Anderson, Owen Aramburu, Crosby Carmichael, Jason Carrell, Grayson Crane, Ryan Davies, Jackson Duke, Tate Grimsley, Brenden Jameson, Brendon Kent, Collin Langford, Byron McClure, Marcus Molina, Ryder Papasan, Jake Pempsell, Lucas Ponce, Jaydon Spurlock and Parker Wolinski.

The Joshua Lady Owls edged Grapevine out 5-4 on Friday for their third straight win. They played game one against the Granbury Pirates on Wednesday night at home. Joshua has won 10 of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 27-8 record this season. The last time they played the Pirates in March 2022 they won 6-0.

On April 25, the Alvarado Lady Indians won their first playoff round against Benbrook High School by a score of 10-0. Now they face the Van Alystyne Panthers, with the first game tonight.

The Centennial Lady Spartans, who have a 26-6 overall record, face Azle tonight. They look to continue their seven game winning streak.

The Godley Ladycats also begin their series against Panther Creek tonight in Frisco. With a 22-3-1 record, the Ladycats are undefeated in district. They swept Carter-Riverside 21-0 and 16-0 in bi-districts.

Godley compiled a perfect 10-0 district record leading up to the postseason, earning a third consecutive district championship. During the first half, the Ladycats bested Alvarado 15-0 on March 19, Hillsboro 12-2 on March 22, Kennedale 13-2 on March 26, Waxahachie Life 15-0 on March 28, and Venus 18-8 on April 2. Scores during the second half of district action show the Godley varsity winning over Alvarado 15-0 on April 6, Hillsboro 11-1 on April 10, Kennedale 19-1 on April 12, Waxahachie Life 19-0 on April 16, and Venus 17-0 on April 19.

The varsity squad includes Samantha Andersen, Jordan Blakely, Harlee Bullard, Alyssa Castillo, Cadence Chambliess, Karlee Clark, Halle Gross, Saniya Hill, Bree Hubbard, Hayden Keeton, Alyson Meade, Alissa Sullivan, Bailee Wallis and Dakota Watson.