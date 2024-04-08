JC Latham to visit Titans Monday

Several tackles are expected to go in the first round of this month's draft and JC Latham is among those vying to be off the board first.

One of the teams that could call Latham's name will be spending time with him on Monday. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Latham will be visiting with the Titans.

Latham also visited the Cardinals last week. He was a two-year starter at right tackle for Alabama and would be the second-straight offensive lineman to join Tennessee as a first-round pick after they drafted Peter Skoronski last year. Skoronski settled at left guard and the team currently has Nicolas Petit-Frere and Dillon Radunz at the top of the tackle depth chart.

Joe Alt, Taliese Funaga, Troy Fautanu, Amarius Mims, and Olu Fashanu are other tackles whose names are frequently mentioned as first-round prospects.