JC Latham to visit with Jets

The Jets will be spending time with a tackle prospect as they wind down their pre-draft meetings.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that JC Latham will be visiting with the team on Tuesday and Wednesday. Latham started at right tackle for Alabama the last two seasons.

The Jets own the No. 10 pick in the first round and most prognostications about what they'll use it for focus on the offensive side of the ball. More of them have landed on a wide receiver or tight end Brock Bowers since the team acquired tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses last month, but the need to protect Aaron Rodgers could lead the team in another direction.

Latham has also met with the Cardinals, Titans and Bears, so the Jets have plenty of company among top 10 teams getting to know the All-SEC player.