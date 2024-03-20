What JC Latham said on the possibility of Kadyn Proctor's return to Alabama football at Pro Day

Two months after offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor transferred from Alabama football to Iowa, the former five-star prospect has re-entered the transfer portal and is expected to make his return to the Crimson Tide.

Proctor, a Des Moines, Iowa native, started at left tackle for all 14 of Alabama's games during the 2023-24 season. He recorded 20 knockdown blocks across 743 snaps, becoming the first true freshman to start at left tackle for Alabama in nearly a decade, and was named to the All-SEC Freshman team as voted on by SEC coaches. Playing alongside Proctor on Alabama's offensive line was right tackle JC Latham, who shared his thoughts on the possibility of Proctor's return to Tuscaloosa on Wednesday at Alabama football's Pro Day.

“That’s the standard. We’re the standard,” Latham said on Wednesday. "The grass is not always greener in other places. When things happen, and thinking it might be better somewhere else, you get to find out the other way that it's not. It's Alabama for a reason."

Proctor originally entered the transfer portal quickly after longtime Alabama coach Nick Saban announced his retirement on Jan. 10. Two days after entering the portal, Proctor announced his transfer to Iowa. However, nearly two months later, Proctor is now expected to rejoin the Crimson Tide once the transfer portal opens on April 15.

His return to Alabama will be a big addition to Kalen DeBoer's and Nick Sherman's offense, with Latham saying he saw an "amazing amount of improvement," from Proctor during his freshman season.

"He was a young pup when he first got in," Latham said. "And just from summer to fall camp and moving forward, just the ability to adjust on the fly and keep going. You look at the last game and compare it to the first game, and you'll see improvement right there."

