JC Latham manhandles Roger Goodell after being drafted by Titans

If there’s one thing we know about new Tennessee Titans offensive tackle JC Latham, it’s that he’s a large human being capable of manhandling anyone in front of him.

And the 6-foot-6, 342-pound monster showed that immediately upon being drafted by the Titans with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Once Latham’s name was called, he walked up to the stage and picked up Roger Goodell like a toy, which wasn’t exactly ideal for the NFL commissioner considering he just had back surgery recently.

But Goodell took it like a champ and congratulated Latham for being taken by the Titans all the same. The Alabama product picking up Goodell starts at the 1:24 mark in the video below.

The addition of Latham is a significant one, as the Titans desperately needed help upfront. General manager Ran Carthon says Latham will get a crack at left tackle first, despite not playing there in college.

