JC Latham manhandles Roger Goodell after being drafted by Titans

Mike Moraitis
·1 min read

If there’s one thing we know about new Tennessee Titans offensive tackle JC Latham, it’s that he’s a large human being capable of manhandling anyone in front of him.

And the 6-foot-6, 342-pound monster showed that immediately upon being drafted by the Titans with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Once Latham’s name was called, he walked up to the stage and picked up Roger Goodell like a toy, which wasn’t exactly ideal for the NFL commissioner considering he just had back surgery recently.

But Goodell took it like a champ and congratulated Latham for being taken by the Titans all the same. The Alabama product picking up Goodell starts at the 1:24 mark in the video below.

The addition of Latham is a significant one, as the Titans desperately needed help upfront. General manager Ran Carthon says Latham will get a crack at left tackle first, despite not playing there in college.

