JC Latham lauds Jalen Milroe's leadership after benching vs. USF: 'He took it on the chin'

Alabama football caught a glimpse at Jalen Milroe's character on Saturday when the former starter was benched in favor of Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner and former five-star recruit Ty Simpson.

Milroe, despite starting the Crimson Tide's first two games, was benched against South Florida after throwing two interceptions in a 34-24 loss to Texas in Week 2. Even so, he was seen on the sidelines at Raymond James Stadium hyping up the Crimson Tide offense after Simpson led a touchdown drive against the Bulls.

REQUIRED READING: Why a players-only meeting shouldn't cause panic about Alabama football

For offensive lineman JC Latham, the way Milroe handled the tough situation — in an equally tough 17-3 victory — was no surprise at all.

"It was a great job by him," Latham said of Milroe. "I know a lot of guys in that position, throughout a lot of different levels, who — especially once you have a starting job at a premier team like the University of Alabama — once you lose that job, it kind of does something to your confidence, to your morale.

"He took it on the chin," added Latham. "He knew what he had to do to be better and he's never brought any negative energy on or off the field. He's held himself accountable. He's held all of us accountable. Was as a great example of what a leader is and what a leader needs to do through adversity."

Milroe's leadership certainly couldn't have hurt his cause in a bid to start Week 4 for No. 12 Alabama's (2-1, 0-0 SEC) game vs. No. 16 Ole Miss (3-0, 0-0 SEC). Nick Saban named him the starting quarterback going forward on Monday.

"Jalen really showed the leadership that I was looking for during the game in terms of supporting his teammates and doing the things he needed to do," Saban said on Monday. "He's had the opportunity to play. So have the other guys. Jalen played the best of all those guys."

The Katy, Texas, native opened Alabama's season with a five-touchdown performance against Middle Tennessee State: He completed 13 of 18 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns, adding 48 rushing yards and three scores. Milroe will lead the Crimson Tide against the Rebels at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: JC Latham lauds Jalen Milroe's leadership after benching vs. USF