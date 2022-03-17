JC Jackson thanks Patriots via Instagram story after signing with Chargers

J.C. Jackson thanks Patriots on his way out of town originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

On his way out west, J.C. Jackson took some time to thank the only team he's ever played for the NFL.

The former New England Patriots cornerback, who's joining the Los Angeles Chargers in the gauntlet that is suddenly the AFC West, responded via Instagram to a tweet the Patriots had initially put out for Jackson.

Instagram

"Thank you [New England] Patriots," Jackson wrote in response. "For the opportunity and everything else that came with it. The rest is history, we just getting started."

Jackson, 26, signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers that includes $40 million guaranteed.

He originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland in 2018, winning Super Bowl LIII as a rookie. In his final season in New England, Jackson led the league in passes defended, with 23, en route to his first Pro Bowl appearance and a Second Team All-Pro nod.

In just four seasons in Foxboro, Jackson's 25 interceptions are ninth in franchise history. They don't call him Mr. INT for nothing.