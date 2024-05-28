JBL Foundation to host annual golf classic and scholarship gala

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The John Bubba Leonard (JBL) Foundation is hosting its annual golf classic and scholarship gala.

The JBL Golf Classic will be held July 12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bull Creek Golf Course in Midland, Georgia.

In addition to the golf tournament, there will be a scholarship gala held on July 13, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at the Bibb Mill Event Center in Columbus, Georgia.

This year’s scholarship gala will be focused around the presentation of the Leonard Warrior Award. This year’s winner is Mel Long, chosen for her contributions to the community and commitment to education. The Gala is set to include speakers from the community and entertainment for guests.

The JBL Foundation says it plans to use the funds raised during the event to support its scholarship program and community revitalization projects.

More information on how to attend these events can be found at www.jblfoundationga.org.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.