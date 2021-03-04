Jazz's Donovan Mitchell goes on explicit rant after Sixers beat Utah in wild comeback

Mitchell goes on unhinged rant after Sixers beat Jazz originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz were leading the Sixers for the majority of Wednesday night's clash between the two best teams in the NBA. And then they blew a lead late in the fourth quarter, and got smoked in overtime. It happens, especially when the frontrunner for MVP is playing on the other side.

But Mitchell apparently was none too happy with some refereeing down the stretch, especially a few calls that went the Sixers' way in overtime, and the young gun was ejected in OT.

He threw a little bit of a tantrum on his way out:

Mitchell didn't stop there, though!

In his postgame press conference, Mitchell went on a bit of a rant about the refereeing, whining about unfair treatment:

Mitchell: "I'm sick of it. This eats at me. Y'all know what it is, we know what it is, but it's getting out of hand. The league needs to do something about this." — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) March 4, 2021

He also threw in a couple of expletives, which I'll let you click through and see for yourself instead of embedding them here.

Look. It's one thing to complain about refereeing. He's wrong - while some will point to the free throw disparity, that's what happens when you shoot 19 more threes than your opponent, and when your opponent has the most dominant big man in the league - but he can do it.

But when Mitchell says "We won this game, in my personal opinion"?

Oh, buddy. That... that's just sad.

You didn't win, Donovan. You lost. Your team blew a lead when Doc Rivers put in an all-bench unit, let Furkan Korkmaz smoke you off the baseline for a runner to tie it up, and then went 1-of-9 in overtime because you knew you couldn't contain the best player in the league.

You can be upset, and you can express that frustration, but don't say things that make you sound like the sorest - and silliest - loser in the league.