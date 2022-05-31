Jazz weighing trade possibilities with Rudy Gobert

The Jazz are weighing trade possibilities with three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, who NBA sources have pegged as one of Toronto’s targets to satisfy its appetite for a starting rim-protector. While there’s much debate both around the league and among Utah staffers about whether moving Gobert, the Jazz’s true defensive lynchpin, is the most effective avenue to improving Utah’s issues guarding on the perimeter, Anunoby would clearly pose as a tremendous addition for any team lacking on the wing.

Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

Despite long-running speculation that the Mavericks hope to trade for Rudy Gobert, I’m told that an all-out pursuit of Utah’s All-Star center and defensive anchor is unlikely. -via marcstein.substack.com / May 27, 2022

The more complex answer is that league sources have indicated that if the Jazz were going to part with one of their dual franchise players that it would probably be Gobert, but the Jazz could be looking to retain both players. -via deseret.com / May 23, 2022

One note on Gobert: The Toronto Raptors are among the teams who would have a degree of interest in trading for him if he’s made available, sources say. Would Brooklyn be interested in Rudy Gobert? The Nets would need to include Ben Simmons in almost any trade to satisfy salary requirements. -via SportsNet New York / May 7, 2022