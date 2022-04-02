Jazz vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest
The Utah Jazz (46-31) play against the Golden State Warriors (48-29) at Chase Center
The Utah Jazz are spending $3,247,042 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $3,728,765 per win
Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Saturday April 2, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Away TV: AT&T Sportsnet – Roc
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB
