Jazz vs. Warriors: Live stream, how to watch, TV channel, rookie watch, previous result, start time on March 14

Riding a season-high four-game losing skid, the Golden State Warriors will have their hands full when it comes to trying to snap their down streak. Following four consecutive losses on the road, the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz will be waiting for the Warriors in their return to Chase Center on Sunday.

While the Warriors are coming off a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, the Jazz returned from the All-Star with a 114-99 win over the Houston Rockets led by Donovan Mitchell. The All-Star guard tallied a game-high 28 points on 9-of-23 shooting from the field with eight assists and seven boards.

To slow down Mitchell, the Warriors will need Steph Curry to bounce back after an off performance against the Clippers. Despite averaging 29.3 points on 47.5% shooting from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc, Curry only registered 14 points on 6-of-16 from the floor and 1-of-8 from long distance.

Before Golden State’s matinee with Utah on Selection Sunday, here is everything you need to know about the matchup in San Francisco.

How to Watch, Location, Start Time

Date: Sunday, March 14

Time: 1:00 p.m. PT

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Location: Chase Center

Jazz projected starting lineup

G Mike Conley — #10

G Donovan Mitchell — #45

F Royce O'Neale — #23

F Bojan Bogdanovic — #44

C Rudy Gobert — #27

Warriors projected starting lineup

G Steph Curry — #30

G Kelly Oubre Jr. — #12

F Andrew Wiggins — #22

F Draymond Green — #23

C Kevon Looney — #5

Rookie watch

Warriors:

James Wiseman - C - Memphis

Nico Mannon - G - Arizona

Jazz:

Udoka Azubuike - C - Kansas

Elijah Hughes - G - Syracuse, East Carolina University

Previous result - Warriors vs. Jazz

Jan. 23, 2021

Warriors: 108

Jazz: 127

Leading Scorers:

Steph Cury : 24 PTS, 9-18 FG, 5-10 3PT FG, 7 REB, 7 AST, -24

Donovan Mitchell: 23 PTS, 9-18 FG, 3-8 3PT FG, 7 REB, 6 AST, +28

