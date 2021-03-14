Jazz vs. Warriors: Live stream, how to watch, TV channel, rookie watch, previous result, start time on March 14
Riding a season-high four-game losing skid, the Golden State Warriors will have their hands full when it comes to trying to snap their down streak. Following four consecutive losses on the road, the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz will be waiting for the Warriors in their return to Chase Center on Sunday.
While the Warriors are coming off a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, the Jazz returned from the All-Star with a 114-99 win over the Houston Rockets led by Donovan Mitchell. The All-Star guard tallied a game-high 28 points on 9-of-23 shooting from the field with eight assists and seven boards.
To slow down Mitchell, the Warriors will need Steph Curry to bounce back after an off performance against the Clippers. Despite averaging 29.3 points on 47.5% shooting from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc, Curry only registered 14 points on 6-of-16 from the floor and 1-of-8 from long distance.
Before Golden State’s matinee with Utah on Selection Sunday, here is everything you need to know about the matchup in San Francisco.
How to Watch, Location, Start Time
Date: Sunday, March 14
Time: 1:00 p.m. PT
TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Location: Chase Center
Jazz projected starting lineup
G Mike Conley — #10
G Donovan Mitchell — #45
F Royce O'Neale — #23
F Bojan Bogdanovic — #44
C Rudy Gobert — #27
Warriors projected starting lineup
G Steph Curry — #30
G Kelly Oubre Jr. — #12
F Andrew Wiggins — #22
F Draymond Green — #23
C Kevon Looney — #5
Rookie watch
Warriors:
James Wiseman - C - Memphis
Nico Mannon - G - Arizona
Jazz:
Udoka Azubuike - C - Kansas
Elijah Hughes - G - Syracuse, East Carolina University
Previous result - Warriors vs. Jazz
Jan. 23, 2021
Warriors: 108
Jazz: 127
Leading Scorers:
Steph Cury: 24 PTS, 9-18 FG, 5-10 3PT FG, 7 REB, 7 AST, -24
Donovan Mitchell: 23 PTS, 9-18 FG, 3-8 3PT FG, 7 REB, 6 AST, +28
