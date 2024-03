The Thunder win their third straight game to improve to 48-20 as they defeated the Jazz, 119-107.Chet Holmgren led the Thunder with 35 points, 14 rebounds, and 3 blocks as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 31 points and 7 assists, in his 50th 30-PT game of the year. Collin Sexton led the Jazz with 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 7 assists, as Utah falls to 29-40 on the year.