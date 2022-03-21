Jazz vs. Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Utah Jazz (45-26) play against the Brooklyn Nets (34-34) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday March 21, 2022
Utah Jazz 37, Brooklyn Nets 34 (Q2 07:31)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Conley’s been excellent. – 8:12 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gay with some nice passing in this stretch – 8:11 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 28-25 after 1Q. 10 points for Clarkson.
Forrest playing above NAW, as Quin essentially indicated he would pregame. It’s tough, because Forrest is so good at every element of the game except for the most important one. – 8:07 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
BLAK3 👌 pic.twitter.com/eTd98uks22 – 8:06 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Back-and-forth opening frame pic.twitter.com/36JjOLt9hM – 8:05 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 28, Nets 25. Nice back-and-forth action. 22 of Utah’s points came from Mitchell/Conley/Clarkson. Durant with 8p and Brown 7 for Brooklyn. – 8:05 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 25, Jazz 28
Kevin Durant (8 PTS), Bruce Brown (7 PTS) & the Nets aren’t securing any boards. Brooklyn is getting outrebounded 8-12 and five of those twelve rebounds are offensive boards. This explains why Utah has taken 5 more shots than the Nets. – 8:04 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jazz lead 28-25 at the end of the first quarter. Jordan Clarkson has 10 points, Donovan Mitchell has 7, and Mike Conley has 5 points and 3 assists. – 8:04 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
End of the first quarter: the Jazz lead the Nets 28-25….Jordan Clarkson’s shot making allowed the Jazz to finish the quarter…..the Nets finished the quarter well, but Clarkson has 10 points and 4 rebounds to lead everyone – 8:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Jazz lead the Nets 28-25. Early eight points for Kevin Durant. Nets start just 1-for-4 from 3. Jazz are 3-for-10. Pretty even match. – 8:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Blake Griffin has made 4 of his last 7 threes. – 8:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Blake Griffin comes in and hits a 3. Game tied at 25. – 8:02 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Does anybody actually call Jordan Clarkson “The Chameleon”? – 8:00 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
unbothered 🕷
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/HpAGAMVJGU – 7:58 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
2:53 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz lead the Nets 21-16….the Jazz have been getting stops so far, even on Kevin Durant possessions. But that’s just Durant missing shots that are good for him. He’s gonna eventually start making those – 7:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jordan Clarkson’s basketball career hasn’t been the same (in a good way) since meeting @TheRonaldDavis at CoMo’s Ninth Street Chipotle. – 7:57 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
After starting 0-3 with a turnover, Donovan Mitchell has hit 3 of his next 4 and now has 7p. – 7:55 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Easy money for @Kevin Durant 💰 pic.twitter.com/omqXPO92kX – 7:54 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Mike ↗️ Rudy
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/B7Kfwwygey – 7:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Is there a more impactful starting & backup center tandem in the NBA than Rudy Gobert & Hassan Whiteside? – 7:52 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz have a 13-12 lead over the Nets at the 6-minute mark of the 1Q. Conley with a quick 5p. – 7:51 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Six minutes remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz lead the Nets 13-12 – 7:49 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Kevin Durant brings out the “tiny” again, this time for Royce O’Neale. pic.twitter.com/4ys7wDVzYp – 7:48 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
And Trent Forrest is in for Mike Conley – 7:48 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
cool, calm, Conley with an early 5 points 😎
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/zrobKcWhsI – 7:48 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
A fan screamed at the top of her lungs while Bruce Brown shot a free throw. He missed. – 7:47 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Royce O’Neale guarding KD… KD backs him down, shoots over the top, sinks it, and KD hits him with the “too tiny” pinched fingers. – 7:46 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Bruce brown against Donovan Mitchell is gonna be fun – 7:41 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
More muted cheers for Donovan Mitchell in Brooklyn than New York. – 7:40 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Tough to call this one: The Nets have the best player on the floor (possibly in the world), but the Jazz are a defensive powerhouse with a local star in Donovan Mitchell. Utah hasn’t been playing its best basketball recently, but the Nets are shorthanded. – 7:39 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
🦅 is back #NetsWorld
Join us for @Brooklyn Nets v @Utah Jazz on @YESNetwork ! pic.twitter.com/CEJrRISwFn – 7:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Pregame reading, today’s story on Cam Thomas’ education from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. He’s probably getting some run tonight: theathletic.com/3196861/2022/0… – 7:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Jazz about to tip. Brooklyn down to 10 guys and just two true bigs in Griffin and Claxton with Drummond sick. Big week for the Nets. Three playoff teams in Utah, Memphis and Miami. Updates to come. – 7:36 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Mike’s back 🏔
#StartingLineup | @Zionsbank pic.twitter.com/4B9X2ZHdRw – 7:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
With each passing day, it becomes more and more difficult to believe Ben Simmons will play a second in a Nets jersey this season.
The Nets have not been forthcoming about Simmons, who is nursing a herniated disk, received an epidural & has no return date
nydailynews.com//sports/basket… – 7:30 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Being in arenas is so great. Incredible pre-game tonight. Long conversation with Kyle Korver. Nash and Snyder pressers. Watched Kevin Durant’s unreal warmup. Said hi to Ally Love (Peloton people understand) talked with NBA people. Now let’s have a great time on the radio. – 7:19 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Udoka added that he doesn’t expect Williams to miss more than one game – an important note considering that the Celtics host Rudy Gobert and the Jazz Wednesday. – 7:15 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. Utah: Dragic, Curry, Durant, Brown and Claxton.
This is Brooklyn’s 40th starting lineup of the season.
Nic Claxton will make his 19th start of the season and his first since the Nets’ last game against Utah (2/4/22). – 7:12 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Jazz:
🐲Goran Dragic
💦Seth Curry
🔒Bruce Brown
💲Kevin Durant
📈Nic Claxton – 7:01 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Starting 5⃣ vs. Utah pic.twitter.com/NgfoYWdv0y – 7:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ben Simmons injury update: Nets star received an epidural to relieve pain from herniated disc in back
cbssports.com/nba/news/ben-s… – 6:55 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Big city steppin’ 👟
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/LMadjF7D0a – 6:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets rule Goran Dragić in and Andre Drummond out of tonight’s game. – 6:40 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Goran Dragic has been upgraded to AVAILABLE. Andre Drummond is out though. – 6:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Goran Dragic will play tonight, the Nets announced. – 6:33 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
What would you say are Don’s Top 5 Dunks this season? 🤔
📺 Jazz Pregame Show at 5:00 PM on @ATTSportsNetRM pic.twitter.com/SVtA8HXp6H – 6:28 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/4uB7AIrwKk – 6:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nets on the road this season:
118.0 ORtg
115.5 PPG
48.7 FG%
39.2 3P%
55.8 eFG%
59.2 TS%
All those stats would rank 1st in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/LRlNLQC2D8 – 6:19 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Steve Nash confirms that Ben Simmons has a herniated disc in his back. Says it’s a previous injury that flared up. Says there isn’t a point in the season that he’d consider too late to bring him back. – 6:01 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash also says,
“It’d be nice to have Andre (Drummond) — But we don’t.” – 5:56 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash says,
“Patty (Mills) is going through a tough stretch — The game is not as clear for him as it normally is … He’ll come out of it.” – 5:55 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says he thinks there was some relief for Ben Simmons after the epidural. But was careful to say he isn’t sure. Adds his understanding is Simmons trained hard for 5-6 months, 5-6 days per week on court until this flare up.
Doesn’t think surgery has been discussed. – 5:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons has some relief from the epidural, but said he’s not in the clear still. – 5:54 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Only 3 players in the league are averaging at least 15 PPG, 8 RPG, 1.5 BPG and a .500 FG% this season
– Rudy Gobert
– Anthony Davis
– Evan Mobley
#MobleyMonday | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/7X0rucRkF4 – 5:53 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Gilbert Arenas blasts the #76ers for their handling of the Ben Simmons situation.
#NBA
sportscasting.com/gilbert-arenas… – 5:52 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash admits when Kevin Durant was out the Nets suffered. – 5:51 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says Simmons has a herniated disc in his back. Nash is still optimistic that Simmons plays at some point this year — but the Nets are running out of time. – 5:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Goran Dragic is a game-time decision. Said he took a fall against Portland, which caused him to push his morning pregame session back to see how he was feeling. Nash said he’s not sure if Drummond travels to Memphis, said he hopes he passes his illness quickly. – 5:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash confirms reports of Ben Simmons having a herniated disc. Nash says the hernia is why he got the epidural and he is still optimistic that Simmons will return this season. – 5:50 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash feels optimistic in Ben Simmons returning this season. – 5:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash confirmed Ben Simmons has a herniated disc. He says it goes back a couple years. He still has high hopes for Simmons to return. – 5:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons got the epidural for the herniated disc @Shams Charania reported on this morning. Said he had it a few years ago in Philly, but isn’t sure when the Nets staff recognized it had returned. – 5:49 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Trent Forrest is AVAILABLE for the Jazz vs. Brooklyn tonight – 5:49 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Trent Forrest is officially available tonight for the @Utah Jazz. – 5:48 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says that he thinks Goran Dragic fell in the last game. That’s how he got a sore knee. – 5:48 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Trent Forrest is available to play tonight – 5:48 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash praises Nic Claxton, his ability to guard almost each position. – 5:48 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash doesn’t sound optimistic that Andre Drummond will play tonight. The Nets say he’s doubtful vs. Jazz with a non-COVID illness. – 5:47 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Trent Forrest has been upgraded to available, in line to play vs. BKN. – 5:47 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Nets say Andre Drummond is doubtful vs. Jazz with a non Covid illness – 5:42 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets list Andre Drummond as doubtful for tonight’s game due to a non-COVID illness. – 5:40 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets say Andre Drummond is doubtful tonight vs UTAH due to a non-COVID illness. – 5:40 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Andre Drummond is now doubtful to play against the Jazz tonight with a non-COVID related illness. #NetsWorld – 5:40 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
💯 Trae Young’s supremacy in Atlanta
💯 Kyrie Irving’s impact on the Nets this season
💯 Some love for #AbbottElementary
#RealOnes with @Logan Murdock and @rembert: open.spotify.com/episode/6h19Og… – 5:37 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎧| Previewing the brutal Eastern Conference with @ESPN’s @Nick Friedell on today’s #RoundballRoundup ⤵️ – 5:16 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: Donovan Mitchell spoke to RJ Barrett on the court after Utah beat NYK Sunday at MSG. He’s impressed by the 21-year-old. “The biggest thing with him, you see his growth as a playmaker,” Mitchell said. “….You see it on a night-to-night basis.” sny.tv/articles/donov… – 4:29 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
And it’s not over yet 🕷
#ByTheNumbers | @Qualtrics pic.twitter.com/NrK46n2MsV – 4:08 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Been traveling so much that my latest This Week In Basketball column got bumped all the way to Monday for the first time in Substack history.
The good news? There’s LOTS here starting with persistent league chatter about Jazz coach Quin Snyder’s future: marcstein.substack.com/p/jazzman-in-d… – 3:57 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Jayson Tatum chosen NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Interesting to note Jaylen Brown was among the nominees, with Kevin Durant, Darius Garland, Tyler Herro and Pascal Siakam.
Wonder how often two players from the same team get close in the same week. Says something. – 3:47 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Nets 🤝 @SueTsai
As part of our Women’s Impact Night celebration at Barclays tonight, stop by section 23 to check out Sue’s The World Is Her Canvas activation and some exclusive merch!
#WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/Xpoey7Byjj – 3:05 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2018, the @Charlotte Hornets Dwight Howard had 32 points and 30 rebounds in a 111-105 win over the Nets.
The only player in NBA history to record at least 30p/30r in a game at an older age than Howard (32 years, 103 days) is Wilt Chamberlain (3x). pic.twitter.com/r27KKj5Y3g – 3:01 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Rank the Jazz forwards this year, what do you think the pecking order should be?
In no order:
Bojan Bogdanovic
Royce O’Neale
Rudy Gay
Eric Paschall
Juancho Hernangomez – 2:37 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Back at it in Brooklyn 🚊
⏰ 5:30 PM MT
📺 @ATTSportsNetRM
📻 @ZoneSportsNet
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/MaTPSjaOxC – 2:28 PM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
Tune in tonight at 6:30 PM ET on @NBATV 🕷🔑 pic.twitter.com/8jvkORTvQY – 2:19 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Donovan Mitchell ended his post-game press conference at MSG last night by saying “Let’s go Mets” as he put the mic down. I should have asked him a follow up about Showalter and Scherzer. – 2:08 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
We’re giving away 2 tickets to Grizzlies vs. Nets on 3/23.
To enter, RT this + follow us and @WynnBET pic.twitter.com/GGSSni3e2K – 2:00 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Getting better together 📈 pic.twitter.com/c60jQwRCxE – 1:58 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant sees big title window if #Nets‘ season goes up in smoke nypost.com/2022/03/21/kev… via @nypostsports teammate @MarkWSanchez – 1:56 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Since Kevin Durant returned on 3/13 the Nets offense is soaring
122.5 offensive rating
53.3% FG
42% 3pt shooting
+11 differential – 1:31 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
In previous seasons, and even parts of this season, Donovan Mitchell was a shooting guard playing point guard. In the last month, he’s been a point guard playing point guard. I explain how and why, in the story here – theathletic.com/3199159/2022/0… – 1:31 PM