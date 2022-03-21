Jazz vs. Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (45-26) play against the Brooklyn Nets (34-34) at Barclays Center

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday March 21, 2022

Utah Jazz 37, Brooklyn Nets 34 (Q2 07:31)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Conley’s been excellent. – 8:12 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Rudy Gay with some nice passing in this stretch – 8:11 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz up 28-25 after 1Q. 10 points for Clarkson.

Forrest playing above NAW, as Quin essentially indicated he would pregame. It’s tough, because Forrest is so good at every element of the game except for the most important one. – 8:07 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

BLAK3 👌 pic.twitter.com/eTd98uks22 – 8:06 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Back-and-forth opening frame pic.twitter.com/36JjOLt9hM – 8:05 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

End 1Q: Jazz 28, Nets 25. Nice back-and-forth action. 22 of Utah’s points came from Mitchell/Conley/Clarkson. Durant with 8p and Brown 7 for Brooklyn. – 8:05 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

End of 1st QTR: Nets 25, Jazz 28

Kevin Durant (8 PTS), Bruce Brown (7 PTS) & the Nets aren’t securing any boards. Brooklyn is getting outrebounded 8-12 and five of those twelve rebounds are offensive boards. This explains why Utah has taken 5 more shots than the Nets. – 8:04 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Jazz lead 28-25 at the end of the first quarter. Jordan Clarkson has 10 points, Donovan Mitchell has 7, and Mike Conley has 5 points and 3 assists. – 8:04 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

End of the first quarter: the Jazz lead the Nets 28-25….Jordan Clarkson’s shot making allowed the Jazz to finish the quarter…..the Nets finished the quarter well, but Clarkson has 10 points and 4 rebounds to lead everyone – 8:04 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

End of the first quarter: Jazz lead the Nets 28-25. Early eight points for Kevin Durant. Nets start just 1-for-4 from 3. Jazz are 3-for-10. Pretty even match. – 8:04 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Blake Griffin has made 4 of his last 7 threes. – 8:03 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Blake Griffin comes in and hits a 3. Game tied at 25. – 8:02 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Does anybody actually call Jordan Clarkson “The Chameleon”? – 8:00 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

unbothered 🕷

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/HpAGAMVJGU – 7:58 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

2:53 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz lead the Nets 21-16….the Jazz have been getting stops so far, even on Kevin Durant possessions. But that’s just Durant missing shots that are good for him. He’s gonna eventually start making those – 7:58 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Jordan Clarkson’s basketball career hasn’t been the same (in a good way) since meeting @TheRonaldDavis at CoMo’s Ninth Street Chipotle. – 7:57 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

After starting 0-3 with a turnover, Donovan Mitchell has hit 3 of his next 4 and now has 7p. – 7:55 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Easy money for @Kevin Durant 💰 pic.twitter.com/omqXPO92kX – 7:54 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Mike ↗️ Rudy

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/B7Kfwwygey – 7:53 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Is there a more impactful starting & backup center tandem in the NBA than Rudy Gobert & Hassan Whiteside? – 7:52 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jazz have a 13-12 lead over the Nets at the 6-minute mark of the 1Q. Conley with a quick 5p. – 7:51 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Six minutes remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz lead the Nets 13-12 – 7:49 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Kevin Durant brings out the “tiny” again, this time for Royce O’Neale. pic.twitter.com/4ys7wDVzYp – 7:48 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

And Trent Forrest is in for Mike Conley – 7:48 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

cool, calm, Conley with an early 5 points 😎

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/zrobKcWhsI – 7:48 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

A fan screamed at the top of her lungs while Bruce Brown shot a free throw. He missed. – 7:47 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Royce O’Neale guarding KD… KD backs him down, shoots over the top, sinks it, and KD hits him with the “too tiny” pinched fingers. – 7:46 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Bruce brown against Donovan Mitchell is gonna be fun – 7:41 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

More muted cheers for Donovan Mitchell in Brooklyn than New York. – 7:40 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Tough to call this one: The Nets have the best player on the floor (possibly in the world), but the Jazz are a defensive powerhouse with a local star in Donovan Mitchell. Utah hasn’t been playing its best basketball recently, but the Nets are shorthanded. – 7:39 PM

Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok

🦅 is back #NetsWorld

Join us for @Brooklyn Nets v @Utah Jazz on @YESNetwork ! pic.twitter.com/CEJrRISwFn – 7:38 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Pregame reading, today’s story on Cam Thomas’ education from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. He’s probably getting some run tonight: theathletic.com/3196861/2022/0… – 7:38 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Jazz about to tip. Brooklyn down to 10 guys and just two true bigs in Griffin and Claxton with Drummond sick. Big week for the Nets. Three playoff teams in Utah, Memphis and Miami. Updates to come. – 7:36 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Mike’s back 🏔

#StartingLineup | @Zionsbank pic.twitter.com/4B9X2ZHdRw – 7:31 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

With each passing day, it becomes more and more difficult to believe Ben Simmons will play a second in a Nets jersey this season.

The Nets have not been forthcoming about Simmons, who is nursing a herniated disk, received an epidural & has no return date

nydailynews.com//sports/basket… – 7:30 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Being in arenas is so great. Incredible pre-game tonight. Long conversation with Kyle Korver. Nash and Snyder pressers. Watched Kevin Durant’s unreal warmup. Said hi to Ally Love (Peloton people understand) talked with NBA people. Now let’s have a great time on the radio. – 7:19 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Udoka added that he doesn’t expect Williams to miss more than one game – an important note considering that the Celtics host Rudy Gobert and the Jazz Wednesday. – 7:15 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets starters vs. Utah: Dragic, Curry, Durant, Brown and Claxton.

This is Brooklyn’s 40th starting lineup of the season.

Nic Claxton will make his 19th start of the season and his first since the Nets’ last game against Utah (2/4/22). – 7:12 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

The Nets’ Starters vs. the Jazz:

🐲Goran Dragic

💦Seth Curry

🔒Bruce Brown

💲Kevin Durant

📈Nic Claxton – 7:01 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Starting 5⃣ vs. Utah pic.twitter.com/NgfoYWdv0y – 7:00 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Ben Simmons injury update: Nets star received an epidural to relieve pain from herniated disc in back

cbssports.com/nba/news/ben-s… – 6:55 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Big city steppin’ 👟

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/LMadjF7D0a – 6:46 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets rule Goran Dragić in and Andre Drummond out of tonight’s game. – 6:40 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Goran Dragic has been upgraded to AVAILABLE. Andre Drummond is out though. – 6:33 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Goran Dragic will play tonight, the Nets announced. – 6:33 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

What would you say are Don’s Top 5 Dunks this season? 🤔

📺 Jazz Pregame Show at 5:00 PM on @ATTSportsNetRM pic.twitter.com/SVtA8HXp6H – 6:28 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/4uB7AIrwKk – 6:21 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Nets on the road this season:

118.0 ORtg

115.5 PPG

48.7 FG%

39.2 3P%

55.8 eFG%

59.2 TS%

All those stats would rank 1st in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/LRlNLQC2D8 – 6:19 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Steve Nash confirms that Ben Simmons has a herniated disc in his back. Says it’s a previous injury that flared up. Says there isn’t a point in the season that he’d consider too late to bring him back. – 6:01 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Steve Nash also says,

“It’d be nice to have Andre (Drummond) — But we don’t.” – 5:56 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Steve Nash says,

“Patty (Mills) is going through a tough stretch — The game is not as clear for him as it normally is … He’ll come out of it.” – 5:55 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Steve Nash says he thinks there was some relief for Ben Simmons after the epidural. But was careful to say he isn’t sure. Adds his understanding is Simmons trained hard for 5-6 months, 5-6 days per week on court until this flare up.

Doesn’t think surgery has been discussed. – 5:55 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash said Ben Simmons has some relief from the epidural, but said he’s not in the clear still. – 5:54 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Gilbert Arenas blasts the #76ers for their handling of the Ben Simmons situation.

#NBA

sportscasting.com/gilbert-arenas… – 5:52 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Steve Nash admits when Kevin Durant was out the Nets suffered. – 5:51 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nash says Simmons has a herniated disc in his back. Nash is still optimistic that Simmons plays at some point this year — but the Nets are running out of time. – 5:50 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash said Goran Dragic is a game-time decision. Said he took a fall against Portland, which caused him to push his morning pregame session back to see how he was feeling. Nash said he’s not sure if Drummond travels to Memphis, said he hopes he passes his illness quickly. – 5:50 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Steve Nash confirms reports of Ben Simmons having a herniated disc. Nash says the hernia is why he got the epidural and he is still optimistic that Simmons will return this season. – 5:50 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Steve Nash feels optimistic in Ben Simmons returning this season. – 5:50 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Steve Nash confirmed Ben Simmons has a herniated disc. He says it goes back a couple years. He still has high hopes for Simmons to return. – 5:49 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash said Ben Simmons got the epidural for the herniated disc @Shams Charania reported on this morning. Said he had it a few years ago in Philly, but isn’t sure when the Nets staff recognized it had returned. – 5:49 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Trent Forrest is AVAILABLE for the Jazz vs. Brooklyn tonight – 5:49 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Trent Forrest is officially available tonight for the @Utah Jazz. – 5:48 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Steve Nash says that he thinks Goran Dragic fell in the last game. That’s how he got a sore knee. – 5:48 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Trent Forrest is available to play tonight – 5:48 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Steve Nash praises Nic Claxton, his ability to guard almost each position. – 5:48 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nash doesn’t sound optimistic that Andre Drummond will play tonight. The Nets say he’s doubtful vs. Jazz with a non-COVID illness. – 5:47 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Trent Forrest has been upgraded to available, in line to play vs. BKN. – 5:47 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Nets say Andre Drummond is doubtful vs. Jazz with a non Covid illness – 5:42 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets list Andre Drummond as doubtful for tonight’s game due to a non-COVID illness. – 5:40 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Nets say Andre Drummond is doubtful tonight vs UTAH due to a non-COVID illness. – 5:40 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Andre Drummond is now doubtful to play against the Jazz tonight with a non-COVID related illness. #NetsWorld – 5:40 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

💯 Trae Young’s supremacy in Atlanta

💯 Kyrie Irving’s impact on the Nets this season

💯 Some love for #AbbottElementary

#RealOnes with @Logan Murdock and @rembert: open.spotify.com/episode/6h19Og… – 5:37 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

🎧| Previewing the brutal Eastern Conference with @ESPN’s @Nick Friedell on today’s #RoundballRoundup ⤵️ – 5:16 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Coach JB is LIVE from the Hive! 🎙 #NOPvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:16 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

From earlier: Donovan Mitchell spoke to RJ Barrett on the court after Utah beat NYK Sunday at MSG. He’s impressed by the 21-year-old. “The biggest thing with him, you see his growth as a playmaker,” Mitchell said. “….You see it on a night-to-night basis.” sny.tv/articles/donov… – 4:29 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

And it’s not over yet 🕷

#ByTheNumbers | @Qualtrics pic.twitter.com/NrK46n2MsV – 4:08 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Been traveling so much that my latest This Week In Basketball column got bumped all the way to Monday for the first time in Substack history.

The good news? There’s LOTS here starting with persistent league chatter about Jazz coach Quin Snyder’s future: marcstein.substack.com/p/jazzman-in-d… – 3:57 PM

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop

Jayson Tatum chosen NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Interesting to note Jaylen Brown was among the nominees, with Kevin Durant, Darius Garland, Tyler Herro and Pascal Siakam.

Wonder how often two players from the same team get close in the same week. Says something. – 3:47 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Nets 🤝 @SueTsai

As part of our Women’s Impact Night celebration at Barclays tonight, stop by section 23 to check out Sue’s The World Is Her Canvas activation and some exclusive merch!

#WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/Xpoey7Byjj – 3:05 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2018, the @Charlotte Hornets Dwight Howard had 32 points and 30 rebounds in a 111-105 win over the Nets.

The only player in NBA history to record at least 30p/30r in a game at an older age than Howard (32 years, 103 days) is Wilt Chamberlain (3x). pic.twitter.com/r27KKj5Y3g – 3:01 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Rank the Jazz forwards this year, what do you think the pecking order should be?

In no order:

Bojan Bogdanovic

Royce O’Neale

Rudy Gay

Eric Paschall

Juancho Hernangomez – 2:37 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Back at it in Brooklyn 🚊

⏰ 5:30 PM MT

📺 @ATTSportsNetRM

📻 @ZoneSportsNet

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/MaTPSjaOxC – 2:28 PM

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell

Tune in tonight at 6:30 PM ET on @NBATV 🕷🔑 pic.twitter.com/8jvkORTvQY – 2:19 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Donovan Mitchell ended his post-game press conference at MSG last night by saying “Let’s go Mets” as he put the mic down. I should have asked him a follow up about Showalter and Scherzer. – 2:08 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

We’re giving away 2 tickets to Grizzlies vs. Nets on 3/23.

To enter, RT this + follow us and @WynnBET pic.twitter.com/GGSSni3e2K – 2:00 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Getting better together 📈 pic.twitter.com/c60jQwRCxE – 1:58 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kevin Durant sees big title window if #Nets‘ season goes up in smoke nypost.com/2022/03/21/kev… via @nypostsports teammate @MarkWSanchez – 1:56 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Since Kevin Durant returned on 3/13 the Nets offense is soaring

122.5 offensive rating

53.3% FG

42% 3pt shooting

+11 differential – 1:31 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

In previous seasons, and even parts of this season, Donovan Mitchell was a shooting guard playing point guard. In the last month, he’s been a point guard playing point guard. I explain how and why, in the story here – theathletic.com/3199159/2022/0… – 1:31 PM