Jazz star Donovan Mitchell called for jury duty right in middle of NBA season

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell got called for jury duty at the worst time — right in the middle of the season. (Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)

Nearly every American citizen will get called for jury duty at some point.

That civic duty, though, can be hard to complete when you’re right in the middle of a basketball season.

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell received his juror qualification form in the mail recently, which wanted him in the jury pool from Jan. 7, 2019 through Feb. 1, 2019. While there is no guarantee that he would be called to actually serve on a case, Mitchell would be at risk of missing up to 13 Jazz games during that time.

“When I got it, I was a little nervous,” Mitchell said, via the team’s website. “What did I do to get a court letter? Then I opened it. My mom was my first call. What do I do? I’ve never had one of these before.”

So, the team’s lawyer had to jump to get him excused.

“Mr. Mitchell’s juror qualification form was completed online this morning, and we asked that Mr. Mitchell be excused from jury service during this time given his commitments and schedule during the NBA season,” his attorney wrote to the Utah State Courts on Wednesday.

Sorry, @UtahGov. Donovan is a little busy right now. Please try again in July. pic.twitter.com/p3SQBXMNnU — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 6, 2018





Soon after, the courts excused Mitchell from jury duty.

“I wanted to do it, to be honest with you,” Mitchell said. “But you know … ”

As far as excuses go for getting out of jury duty, Mitchell’s is one of the best.

