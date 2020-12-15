Jazz rookie Udoka Azubuike ejected after flagrant-2 foul vs. Suns

Utah Jazz first-round pick Udoka Azubuike was ejected from Monday night’s game versus the Phoenix Suns after committing a hard foul on Abdel Nader late in the fourth quarter.

Azubuike appeared to make a clean attempt at blocking a layup by Nader but only grazed the ball and, instead, made contact with his head. Nader immediately fell down and appeared to hit the back of his head on the court but would eventually walk back to the locker room under his own power.

The 27th overall pick was tossed from the contest after the officials charged him with a flagrant-2 foul following a review of the play. While Azubuike didn’t appear malicious in the contact, a flagrant-2 foul is categorized as unnecessary and excessive by rule, with an automatic ejection.

Azubuike had just entered the game during the fourth quarter prior to the foul and recorded two points and two rebounds in just under seven minutes of work. The appearance was his second of the preseason with the Jazz after debuting on Saturday.

The foul by Azubuike was likely not intentional but the NBA has gone through great measures to protect players against fouls in the head and neck area and the officials reacted accordingly on Monday.

Utah wraps up preseason play on Thursday vs. the L.A. Clippers.

Related

Pistons to waive LiAngelo Ball after brief training camp appearance Wizards' Deni Avdija perfect from the floor in NBA preseason debut Suns' Deandre Ayton taking Jalen Smith under his wing during camp

List