Jazz rookie Grayson Allen learns he can't throw elbows in the NBA

Utah Jazz guard Grayson Allen reminded the sports world he is indeed in the NBA with a very unfortunate moment late in the team’s 132-105 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Blazers’ forward Al-Farouq Aminu collected an air ball late in the third quarter and went baseline-to-baseline to pad an 18-point lead. Or at least he attempted to when Allen moved into the paint and did more than get in the way.

Grayson Allen appears to be handing out phenomenal forearms pic.twitter.com/S4krwGoThQ — Curtis Rogers (@AKidFromKent) January 31, 2019





Allen, putting on an offensive lineman move, was called for a block. The Duke standout was charged with a Flagrant 1 foul upon further review of the forearms to the chest.

Allen has seen increased playing time toward the back end of his rookie season. He scored 10 points, the second most in a game this season, over 17:25 minutes on 4-of-11 shooting. It’s the most shot attempts he’s had this year.

Grayson Allen learned what won’t fly in the NBA. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)

