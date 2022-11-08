Jazz roll past Lakers again, 139-116 with LeBron sitting

  • Utah Jazz's Lauri Markkanen (23) celebrates with Talen Horton-Tucker (0) after scoring against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    1/5

    Jazz roll past Lakers again, 139-116 with LeBron sitting

    Utah Jazz's Lauri Markkanen (23) celebrates with Talen Horton-Tucker (0) after scoring against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis, left, Russell Westbrook (0) and LeBron James sit on the bench near the end of the fourth quarter of the team's NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    2/5

    Jazz roll past Lakers again, 139-116 with LeBron sitting

    Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis, left, Russell Westbrook (0) and LeBron James sit on the bench near the end of the fourth quarter of the team's NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots as Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    3/5

    Jazz roll past Lakers again, 139-116 with LeBron sitting

    Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots as Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) defends against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    4/5

    Jazz roll past Lakers again, 139-116 with LeBron sitting

    Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) defends against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) defends against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    5/5

    Jazz roll past Lakers again, 139-116 with LeBron sitting

    Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) defends against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Utah Jazz's Lauri Markkanen (23) celebrates with Talen Horton-Tucker (0) after scoring against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis, left, Russell Westbrook (0) and LeBron James sit on the bench near the end of the fourth quarter of the team's NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots as Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) defends against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) defends against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
·4 min read

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days.

Utah set season highs in points scored, field goals made, and field goal percentage. The Jazz made 53 field goals while shooting 56.4% from the field. They made 16 3-pointers en route to scoring at least 130 points for the third time in 12 games.

Seven Jazz players scored in double figures.

''We got literally like 12 guys that can go out there and cause a problem with mismatches or with their abilities on the court,'' point guard Mike Conley said.

LeBron James was sidelined along with Lonnie Walker IV and Patrick Beverley, leaving Los Angeles with only 11 available players.

Anthony Davis scored a season-high 29 points and Russell Westbrook added 22 points off the bench as Los Angeles fell to 2-8.

''I don't want to be 2-8 at all,'' Davis said. ''We got guys out . you got to look at big picture as it's only been 10 games, but 2-8 is a hard pill to swallow.''

Clarkson hit four three pointers - the final one beating the buzzer - to help Utah grab a 42-34 lead going into the second quarter. He totaled 15 points in the first quarter.

The Lakers trailed throughout the second quarter but made four straight baskets, highlighted by a pair of dunks from Davis, to cut the deficit to one at 67-66. Utah countered with three-point plays from Collin Sexton and Markkanen to keep Los Angeles from going in front before halftime.

When the shots didn't fall as easily in the second half, the Lakers were unable to keep up because they struggled to get stops with any meaningful consistency.

''We want to change that tone, change that culture to be one of these physical teams where the opposing team feels us,'' Los Angeles coach Darvin Ham said.

The Jazz opened the third quarter on a 10-2 run to push its lead back to double digits. Utah made four straight baskets, punctuated by a 3-pointer from Conley that put the Jazz ahead 86-73.

Davis closed the gap to 92-85 with a three-point play. That's as close as the Lakers could get. The Jazz used a 16-5 run sparked by back-to-back Markkanen baskets to push their lead to 108-90 late in the third quarter.

''They're playing with a lot of passion and joy out there,'' Jazz coach Will Hardy said. ''The ball's flying around and they're happy for each other. Everybody gets to touch it and nobody feels like they're not included in the game.''

NO QUICK FIXES

The Lakers are a half-game ahead of last-place Houston in the Western Conference after 10 games. The Lakers yielded an average of 134.5 points in the two losses to the Jazz, who shot better than 50% in both games.

''We have lost all of our defensive intensity and that's what is killing us,'' Davis said.

It's a problem for a club with a massive payroll and limited options for reshaping the roster. Ham said the onus is on his team to utilize their existing talent and skills to generate a winning culture again.

''We need to step up and play better,'' Ham said. ''We can't go out and get people, we are already a repeat tax offender. We can't spend money to build a team. We already have three big-time, first-ballot future Hall of Famers that a chuck of our budget is spent on and there's only so much left.''

TIP-INS

Lakers: Kendrick Nunn scored a season-high 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting. . Wenyen Gabriel matched his career high with three steals.

Jazz: Conley dished out a season-high 12 assists. . Markkanen did not make his first basket of the game until midway through the second quarter. . Utah is averaging 41 first-quarter points against the Lakers this season.

UP NEXT

Lakers visit the Clippers on Wednesday.

Jazz visit the Hawks on Wednesday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Nightly Notable: Stephen Curry | Nov. 7

    Stephen Curry scores a season-high 47 points along with eight rebounds and eight assists in a win over the Kings.

  • Clippers rally late, snap Cavaliers' 8-game win streak

    LOS ANGELES (AP) Paul George scored 26 points and made the tiebreaking three-point play with 37 seconds left, and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from a 13-point deficit in the final five minutes to snap the Cleveland Cavaliers' eight-game winning streak with a stunning 119-117 victory Monday night. ''This is a great win, a team-boosting win against a really good Cleveland team,'' George said. Cleveland hadn't lost since opening night in Toronto, and it led 112-100 before the Clippers scored 15 straight points while the Cavs missed seven consecutive shots and committed three turnovers.

  • Jazz vs Lakers Betting Forecast

    Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Utah Jazz host the Los Angeles Lakers

  • Doncic extends 30-point streak to 9, Mavs edge Nets 96-94

    DALLAS (AP) Luka Doncic scored 36 points, becoming only the second NBA player ever with nine consecutive games of at least 30 to begin the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-94 on Monday night. Dorian Finney-Smith scored 18 points and Josh Green had 16 for the Mavericks, who rallied from a 14-point first-quarter deficit and won their fourth straight. ''We started out down two touchdowns,'' Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said.

  • Lakers player grades: L.A. loses to Jazz again as ‘D’ is no-show

    What was thought to be a solid Lakers defense may have started to slip over the last few games.

  • Curry scores 47, Warriors beat Kings to end 5-game skid

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Stephen Curry scored a season-high 47 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings 116-113 on Monday night to snap a five-game losing streak. ''Steph was breathtaking,'' Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

  • Lakers want to trade for Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott

    Despite Russell Westbrook's improved play of late, the Lakers still have some interest in trading him to improve the rest of their team.

  • Warriors' Klay Thompson hilariously mesmerized by ocean in press conference

    The ocean was calling Klay Thompson, even as he sat down for media availability on Sunday.

  • Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul says players came up with idea of not having games on Election Day

    Chris Paul said the players came up with the idea to not schedule games on Election Day back during the 2020 bubble in Orlando.

  • Russell Westbrook with a dunk vs the Utah Jazz

    Russell Westbrook (Los Angeles Lakers) with a dunk vs the Utah Jazz, 11/07/2022

  • What to know about Dwight Howard’s deal with Taiwan’s Taoyuan Leopards

    Eight-time All-Star Dwight Howard announced on Monday that he is headed overseas to play for the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan.

  • Bill Simmons: ‘There’s some buzz’ Lakers may trade Anthony Davis

    Could the Lakers trade their superstar big man at some point this season?

  • Heavy Russian losses in the east: Zelenskiy

    STORY: Russian forces are suffering heavy losses amid an assault in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.That's according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday, who in his nightly address warned that Russia may be concentrating its forces for renewed attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.Zelenskiy's warning comes as the nine-month war may be entering a period of stalemate as winter weather sets in. Ukrainian forces in the southern front have been tightening their grip on the Russian-held city of Kherson, but so far have not been able to advance into that city.Following a series of military setbacks, Russian forces have increasingly targeted Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, bombarding power plants that provide electricity and heat ahead of winter. Over the weekend the Washington Post reported that the United States is privately encouraging Kyiv to signal an openness to negotiate with Moscow.Citing unnamed sources, the newspaper said that the message from American officials was not aimed at pushing Ukraine toward the negotiating table with the Russian aggressor, but a calculated move: appearing open to peace talks to maintain the support of other nations.The Post reported U.S. and Ukrainian officials acknowledged that Zelenskiy's ban on talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin had generated concern in parts of Europe, Africa and Latin America, where the war's effect on the cost of food and fuel are felt most sharply.The White House National Security Council had no immediate comment on the accuracy of the report."The United States is going to be with Ukraine for as long as it takes in this fight."U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said during a visit to Kyiv last week that Washington's support for Ukraine would remain "unwavering and unflinching" and laying the blame for the conflict squarely on Putin."This war could end very easily. Russia chose to start it, Russia could choose to end it by ceasing its attack on Ukraine, ceasing its occupation of Ukraine and that's precisely what it should do, from our perspective."The United States announced $400 million worth of additional security assistance for Ukraine, including refurbishing tanks from the Czech Republic and missiles for air defenses that could be used against Russian drones and cruise missiles.The new help brought the amount of U.S. military aid sent to Kyiv to more than $18.2 billion since the invasion.

  • Andrej Stojaković, son of Kings legend Peja, commits to Stanford

    Top-25 senior Andrej Stojakovi, son of former Sacramento Kings icon Peja Stojakovi, announced his commitment to Stanford on Monday.

  • AP Top 25: Georgia remains at No. 1; Alabama, Clemson both have big falls

    Georgia was No. 1 in the AP poll last week but No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings.

  • ‘The market only cares about taking your money’: YouTube's Humbled Trader says 90% of day traders fail, but these 3 tips could help you thrive as a trader

    It's not for the faint of heart, but follow this advice to give yourself the best shot.

  • Jokic powers Nuggets past Spurs for 3rd straight victory

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 10 assists, Michael Porter Jr. added 24 points and the Denver Nuggets defeated the San Antonio Spurs 115-109 on Monday night for their third straight victory. Denver point guard Jamal Murray added 19 points, six assists and five rebounds. Murray had six points in the final quarter, going 3 for 4 from the field.

  • Nets fall 96-94 to Mavericks as Kevin Durant misses free throw with chance to tie game

    Kevin Durant had 26 points for the Nets, who led by 14 points eight minutes in before a 96-94 loss Monday at the Dallas Mavericks.

  • Mavericks vs Nets Betting Forecast

    Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Dallas Mavericks host the Brooklyn Nets

  • 21 Savage Says He Can Beat His Fellow XXL Freshman Alum In A Verzuz, Kodak Black And Desiigner Say 'That's Cap'

    The highly skilled rapper 21 Savage is currently enjoying the success of the release of his new album with Drake.