Jazz reportedly agree to trade Derrick Favors and 1st-round pick to Thunder

The Utah Jazz accomplished their goal of freeing up cap space, but it came at the expense of a first-round pick. The team reportedly agreed to trade Derrick Favors and a first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

In return, the Jazz will receive a second-round pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Utah Jazz have agreed to trade C Derrick Favors and a future first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a future second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Jazz create some financial flexibility and Thunder grab another first-rounder. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 30, 2021

Favors, 30, played in 68 games with the Jazz last season. He averaged 5.4 points and 5.5 rebounds with the team. Favors did not start any games with Utah, and his minutes per game drop below 19 for the first time in his career.

The deal puts the Jazz $13 million below the luxury tax, allowing the team to make another move without exceeding the tax.

Thunder continue to hoard first-round picks

Favors is signed for two more seasons, and is owed nearly $20 million, but the Thunder likely aren't concerned about that. The team has made a point to acquire as many first-round picks as possible, and the Favors deal accomplishes that.

Entering Thursday's draft, the Thunder had 17 first-round picks spread over the next seven NBA drafts. The team had three first-round picks heading into Thursday's draft, but traded one to the Houston Rockets for — you guessed it — two more future first-round picks.

Derrick Favors is heading to the Thunder. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

