Jazz put up a fight before dropping 13th straight

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – With just two players that were on active NBA rosters to start last season, the Utah Jazz didn’t have much of a chance against the defending champion Denver Nuggets Tuesday night.

But much to everyone’s surprise, the Jazz made a game of it, coming within seven points in the fourth quarter, before the Nuggets pulled away for a 111-95 win.

Utah has now lost 13 straight games, its longest losing skid since the team dropped 18 in a row in the 1981-82 season.

Jamal Murray scored 28 points, Nikola Jokic tallied 28 points and 13 rebounds and seven assists for the Nuggets.

Juzang making the most of his opportunity

Talen Horton-Tucker scored 24 points for Utah. Omer Yurtseven posted a season-high 20 points and Luka Samanic had a season-best 15 points for the Jazz, who have lost 13 straight.

“There was a lot of good basketball our team played tonight,” Utah coach Will Hardy said. “We just have some stretches where we sort of lose the plot.”

The holdouts were Lauri Markkanen (shoulder), Jordan Clarkson (back), John Collins (back), Kris Dunn (foot), Walker Kessler (nose) and Collin Sexton (illness), who average a combined 81.2 points a game.

The Jazz had stretches where they looked like they could compete with the Nuggets, but got away with some things that were working.

“It’s so easy, if something is working, keep doing it,” Yurtseven said. “And I think we went away from that. If we see that pattern, we shouldn’t stop until they find an answer. Keep doing it until it doesn’t work.”

Murray missed seven games with a knee injury but is working his way back into game shape the last two contests. After being restricted to 21 minutes against Atlanta on Saturday, Murray went 11-for-20 in 27 minutes against the Jazz.

Murray dunked a career-high five times in the first half and had four steals. In the fourth quarter, he hit three straight 3s to push a close game to 104-90 with 4:10 to play.

The Nuggets were sloppy in the third quarter and Horton-Tucker hit a 3 to cut Denver’s lead to 80-77. Jokic, who had three turnovers in the quarter, powered a 7-0 run with two inside baskets to push the edge back to double-digits.

Jazz continue to stumble to the finish

Yurtseven’s one-hander brought the Jazz within 58-53, but Porter quickly scored five points and Murray added a dunk just before halftime to give Denver a 65-53 lead.

The Nuggets have won four of five and have their sights set on the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Denver played well from the opening tip, jumping out a 19-point lead in the first quarter.

The Nuggets (55-24) may have wanted to get their starters more rest, but the Jazz stayed close until Murray got hot in the fourth quarter.

The defending champions turn around Wednesday and host Minnesota (also 55-24), who defeated Washington 130-121 on Tuesday. Oklahoma City is one game behind in the third spot with the season ending on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Jazz started featuring their younger players weeks ago and are jockeying for lottery position. Utah sat six of their top players.

Denver coach Michael Malone was back and forth between the locker room and the bench due to stomach discomfort. Assistant David Adelman took charge for several minutes in the first half.

The Jazz will play its final home game of the season against Houston on Thursday night.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.