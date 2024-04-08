Jazz take on the Nuggets on 12-game skid

Denver Nuggets (54-24, second in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (29-49, 12th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Nuggets -13.5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah comes into the matchup with Denver after losing 12 straight games.

The Jazz are 14-34 in Western Conference games. Utah is ninth in the Western Conference with 14.0 fast break points per game led by Collin Sexton averaging 3.3.

The Nuggets have gone 30-18 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is 6-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The 115.9 points per game the Jazz score are 6.2 more points than the Nuggets give up (109.7). The Nuggets are shooting 49.5% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 48.8% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Nuggets won 142-121 in the last matchup on March 10.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talen Horton-Tucker is scoring 9.7 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Jazz. Sexton is averaging 18.8 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 26.5 points, 12.4 rebounds and nine assists for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 0-10, averaging 107.0 points, 39.6 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.8 points per game.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 114.7 points, 47.5 rebounds, 30.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Jordan Clarkson: out (back), Walker Kessler: out (nose), Lauri Markkanen: out (shoulder), Kris Dunn: out (foot), John Collins: out (back).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee), Aaron Gordon: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.