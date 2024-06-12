Will the Jazz’s lottery draft pick come from this group of players?

Colorado forward Cody Williams, right, drives past Oregon guard Brennan Rigsby, left, in the first half of a game Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. Williams is considered to be among the top prospects in this month’s NBA draft. | David Zalubowski

The Utah Jazz are slated to pick No. 10 in the upcoming NBA draft.

It is a position that, if we’re being honest, is reliant on what happens before it. What the teams ahead of the Jazz do with their picks will decide, in part, who is selected to become the latest Jazzman.

The latest reporting by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony suggests though that one of 12 specific players will be Utah’s selection.

Here are the 12:

Zaccharie Risacher.

Alex Sarr.

Donovan Clingan.

Reed Sheppard.

Matas Buzelis.

Stephon Castle.

Dalton Knecht.

Tidjane Salaun.

Ron Holland.

Cody Williams.

Devin Carter.

Ja’Kobe Walter.

According to ESPN sources, those 12 players were the first to receive invitations to attend the 2024 NBA draft and sit in the green room.

Receiving an invite, Givony notes, “is considered a positive sign for a player’s draft stock, although there have been instances in the past of prospects falling to the second round while sitting in the green room — such as Bol Bol, Deyonta Davis, Nic Claxton, Maciej Lampe, Rashard Lewis and others.”

While there are expected to be an additional 11 or 12 invites to the draft “sent out in waves starting next week,” Givony reported, the original 12, plus Kentucky’s Rob Dillingham and Serbian point guard Nikola Topic — both of whom are dealing with injury issues — are widely projected to be the lottery selections. Meaning one of them will likely become a Jazzman in a few weeks.

ESPN’s latest complete mock draft has the Jazz taking Topic at No. 10, a potential steal given he was originally projected to be a top-five pick prior to experiencing multiple knee injuries earlier this year, the latest being a partial tear of his left ACL.

Yahoo Sports’ most recent projection, meanwhile, has the Jazz taking Dillingham at No. 10, a prognostication that Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman is in agreement with.

Givony believes that Dillingham is the best fit for Utah, noting that, “having never played point guard prior to this past season, it wasn’t surprising to see Keyonte George have an up-and-down rookie campaign from an efficiency standpoint for the Jazz. Adding another dynamic shot creator in Dillingham makes sense given his electric ballhandling and change of pace, as well as his creativity as a passer, off-the-dribble shooter and finisher.”

He added that Dillingham may have more “star power” than any other player in the draft.

Cholet's Tidjane Salaun holds the ball during the Betclic Elite game against Strasbourg, March 13, 2024, in Strasbourg, France. Salaun is a possible pick in the 2024 NBA draft. | Jean-Francois Badias, Associated Press

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Jeremy Woo believes the best “value” pick the Jazz can make at No. 10 would be to select Salaun, a power forward from France.

“On sheer upside, it would be hard for me to let Salaun, one of the draft’s most intriguing long-term prospects, slip out of the top 10,” he writes. “Utah is one of the lottery teams operating on a patient-enough timeline to take a shot on him. He’s young and relatively unproven, but the flashes he has shown this season have been bright, and his frame and skill set are pretty fascinating in concert, making him a hot name going into the draft.”

Whoever the Jazz end up taking, the odds are they already have their invite to the draft. Or will very soon.