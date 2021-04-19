Jazz at Lakers: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks (Apr. 19)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Erik García Gundersen
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Los Angeles Lakers take the floor again on Monday night against the Utah Jazz, whom they beat in overtime on Saturday afternoon. With only 15 games remaining in the season, the Lakers are just 1 and 1/2 games behind the Denver Nuggets for the 4th seed in the Western Conference and homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

While its been said by everyone with a microphone in the basketball world that playing on the road is an obstacle for everyone but the Lakers, playing at home is still the preferred option for any team. Especially for a team with two superstars returning from injury who led the Lakers to a championship less than six months ago in the bubble.

The Jazz will have Gobert and Conley in the lineup, but this is still a winnable game for the Lakers.

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

  • Point spread: Jazz -6.5

  • Money line: Jazz -250 / Lakers +200

  • Over-under: 214.5

Place your legal, online sports bets in VA, CO, IA, IN, NJ, PA, TN and WV at BetMGM.

Advice and prediction

Conley and Gobert bring an added dimension of competence on both ends for the Jazz in tonight’s game. However, the Lakers have demonstrated a consistent level of defense that keeps them in almost any game. Also, one of their biggest struggles on Saturday was dealing with the shooting of Ersan Ilyasova at center. If Gobert is in the line-up, while he’s miles better than Ilyasova overall, it might be a better match-up for the big Lakers.

Take the Lakers and ride the money line. The Jazz are the better team but the Lakers being at home and having more to play for is why I’m leaning Lake Show again.

Prediction: Lakers 111, Jazz 107

Recommended Stories

  • Jazz aim for payback against Lakers

    The Utah Jazz will look for some payback in the second of back-to-back games against the host Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. The Lakers posted a 127-115 overtime victory on Saturday, led by Andre Drummond's 27 points, along with his eight rebounds. Point guard Dennis Schroder finished with 25 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

  • Pelicans’ Eric Bledsoe on not fouling Knicks: ‘I wasn’t paying attention’

    Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy ripped his team after losing to the Knicks yesterday: "High school guys could’ve done what they’re supposed to do."

  • League-leading Utah Jazz fall to hungry Los Angeles Lakers in overtime

    The Boston Celtics also claimed their sixth straight win after Jayson Tatum scored a 44-point double-double.

  • Big Tech, You’re Running Out of Friends

    Senator Marco Rubio is sending a warning to Amazon, and the company would be foolish to ignore it. In the pages of USA Today, Senator Rubio sided with Amazon workers attempting to unionize in Bessemer, Ala. “When the conflict is between working Americans,” wrote the senator from Florida, “and a company whose leadership has decided to wage culture war against working-class values, the choice is easy — I support the workers.” It may seem a small thing for a single senator to take a moral stand (that makes no promises of action) concerning a relatively minor dispute, but Rubio’s op-ed is deceptively revealing. It is just the latest example of a fundamental shift in the Republican Party’s attitude toward “big business,” away from the laissez-faire attitude conservatives have usually held and toward open hostility for woke capital’s most notorious propagators. And Big Tech businesses, Amazon being one of the worst offenders as of late, have no one to blame but themselves. While the GOP increasingly flirts with anti-corporatism, the executives at Amazon do not seem terribly disturbed. Their focus remains pandering to their natural enemies, even as they alienate their natural allies. Amazon’s repeated public prostrations to the Left have been less than effective at reducing political pressure on the company. March 25 saw Democrats and Republicans in the House interrogating the CEOs of Twitter, Facebook, and Alphabet. Along with other Big Tech stocks, Amazon underperformed the market broadly on the day of the hearing. While neither current Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos nor incoming CEO Andy Jassy were present at the hearing, they should still be worried: Despite all the left-wing pandering and censorship peddled by Big Tech, they have found no friends in the Democratic Party. Many of the Democrats participating in the interrogation evinced a belief that Big Tech is still, despite the last four years, insufficiently censorious. Each new demonstration of loyalty to the Left by Amazon is met with fury by conservatives, but no equivalent jubilation on the other side. Has there been an outcry of thanks from progressives for their public service in banning “transphobic” books? Not in the least. Instead, Amazon’s accommodations have been rewarded with a growing bipartisan abhorrence for mega-cap tech companies. The Left opposes Amazon because it is a hugely successful multinational corporation led by a fantastically wealthy man, and they will continue to do so as long as they oppose corporate power and the rich — in other words, as long as the Left is the Left. But now the Right is growing to oppose Amazon because it is openly hostile to the cultural values held by everyone not on the left. When Amazon removed Ryan T. Anderson’s book “When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Movement” from its catalogue, it alienated conservatives. When it removed a documentary about Clarence Thomas from its catalogue, it alienated conservatives. When it removed the Alliance Defending Freedom and the Family Research Council from its “Smile” charity program, it alienated conservatives. And yet the Democratic Party has not softened its rhetoric in the least. One need only look at Thursday’s congressional hearing for proof. Have we made the point, Bezos and Jassy? They will never accept you. The mob cannot be bought off. In the eyes of the radicals, no number of banned books or censored conservatives will atone Amazon of its original sin: being a corporation. The Left is no more fond of Amazon than it was when Ryan Anderson could still sell books on the platform. But all these tech giants have, or had, a natural defender in conservatism, a movement that has historically been oriented toward defending businesses (even the mega-caps) from the interventions of the state. Now they are losing their support, and there is little reason to believe that the next Republican president or Republican-controlled Congress will respond to years of censorship by doubling down on free markets. From Senators Marco Rubio and Josh Hawley to President Trump to Tucker Carlson, conservatives are increasingly showing an enthusiasm, if mostly in rhetoric, to forgo their party’s historical inclinations and use the whips and reins of government to curtail the Left’s intrusion into the boardroom. While GOP messaging is shifting dramatically on the question of big business, Republicans in national politics will be close to powerless for around four years at a minimum when it comes to corporate policy. Until there is a Republican president and Republican Congress, the internal debates concerning what exactly should be done about woke capital are largely theoretical, and a political solution to the problem will be impossible. But Amazon’s shareholders do not have to wait for a national election to act, nor do the shareholders of any other company. The left-wing pandering of corporate America has incensed the Republican Party to the point that many of its most prominent members are advocating retribution against corporations explicitly for their political activism. That is a threat, largely self-imposed, to Amazon’s bottom line, which means it is a threat to shareholders, a threat which shareholders would be foolish to ignore. A natural point investors should focus on is attempts to promote viewpoint diversity, such as the shareholder resolution proposed by the National Center for Public Policy Research and subsequently shot down by Amazon’s Board. Insisting on a broader range of political and social ideologies at the company could make a genuine difference in the way Amazon operates. The conservative conflict with Amazon is not, or should not be, just another partisan squabble — it is a fundamental question about the role of tech giants. Are they tools for activists, utilized from time to time to make sure nobody can read books skeptical of administering hormone blockers to children? Or are they publicly traded companies, like any other, responsible first and foremost to their investors? Nobody is trying to make Amazon a “conservative corporation,” we would just prefer if the stewards of investor capital did not needlessly antagonize customers, investors, and potential regulators. That is not politicization of the boardroom — it is the exact opposite. Ultimately, if Big Tech does not want to be fighting a war on two fronts, they need to stop the censorship. They need to promote ideological diversity at their companies. When conservative shareholders make requests, they should not be thoughtlessly dismissed. It might upset the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Department, and surely some employees will complain on Slack channels, but that is better than the alternative: the consistent, careless alienation of the half of the country that would normally be on their side. This is not going away by itself. For better or worse, there is a major shift under way in how Republicans think about the tech companies that hold their values in contempt. In addition to the prominent examples mentioned earlier, Florida governor Ron DeSantis (an early lead for the 2024 Republican nomination, according to prediction market PredictIt) introduced legislation in February that would impose fines on tech companies that deplatform candidates for public office. Amazon and other Big Tech companies are appeasing their perennial enemies, the Left, but getting nothing in return except Republican threats. This situation is untenable. So long as Amazon behaves like a progressive nonprofit, it will be at best be held in serious suspicion by many Republicans. There is no reason to expect that to go away — unless Amazon stops antagonizing those who are traditionally insistent on letting businesses operate free of government intervention. Maybe the populist shift within the conservative movement will convince Big Tech to tone down the wokeness. Maybe someone at Amazon will realize that the Left is not the only threat, and that a massive company that seems to lack any conservative perspectives makes for an excellent punching bag for the new GOP. Or maybe the executives won’t listen to reason, but then at least we get to say, “I told you so.” It is possible that the executives at Amazon and elsewhere are simply activists, promoting woke ideology out of genuine conviction. It is also possible that they are simply assessing risk, operating under the assumption that the Democrats are a greater threat to their independence and success than the Republicans. The former is a problem because that is not why corporations exist, and the latter is a problem because it has unambiguously failed. Whichever explanation is true does not particularly matter. The result is the same. Senator Rubio stated it outright in his op-ed: “The days of conservatives being taken for granted by the business community are over.”

  • Lakers hold off NBA-leading Jazz 127-115 in OT

    Dennis Schröder hit the tying basket to force overtime and finished with 25 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Utah Jazz 127-115 on Saturday in a game between short-handed teams. Schröder got by Royce O’Neale for a layup with 3 seconds remaining to tie it at 110 and force overtime after the Lakers got outscored 28-16 in the fourth.

  • Magic Johnson tweets Steph Curry is obvious NBA MVP favorite

    Warriors fans won't roll their eyes at Johnson's latest tweet.

  • Three things to know: NBA championship odds with one month to go

    Brooklyn is the current betting favorite, despite the lack of health.

  • Football wives say NFL's race-norming 'most despicable,' but their power could change history

    The wives and partners of former NFL players are fighting the use of race-norming in the concussion settlement. "Racism is always economic," says one.

  • NBA betting: Knicks, of all teams, have been NBA's best bet this season

    The Knicks are having a fun, surprising season.

  • The 15 best points guards in the NBA right now, ranked

    From Trae Young to Kyrie Irving to Stephen Curry, we decided to rank the 15 best point guards in the NBA today.

  • Champions League teams could be kicked out of semifinals as Super League punishment

    Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea are set to play Champions League semifinals a week after announcing they'd break away from the Champions League in the future.

  • No one is safe: Jake Paul jabs Dana White, Nate Diaz, fans calling Ben Askren fight ‘rigged’

    Jake Paul won't let UFC president Dana White forget his comments he was putting $1 million on Ben Askren.

  • 5 biggest takeaways from UFC on ESPN 22: Robert Whittaker is right, but so is Jake Paul

    Thoughts and analysis of the biggest storylines coming out of UFC on ESPN 22, which took place Saturday in Las Vegas.

  • Alex Smith announces retirement from NFL, 1 season after inspiring comeback

    Smith made an incredible comeback from a 2018 leg injury.

  • Tottenham fires manager Jose Mourinho after 17 months

    A collapse from 1st to 7th helped seal Mourinho's fate.

  • UFC on ESPN 22 post-event facts: Andrei Arlovski joins 20-win club

    Check out all the facts and figures from UFC on ESPN 22, which saw Robert Whittaker beat Kelvin Gastelum in Las Vegas.

  • Tom Brady seen walking, gives update on surgically repaired knee

    Brady's February knee procedure was reportedly more serious than initially reported.

  • Zion Williamson raves about Madison Square Garden after Pelicans' loss to Knicks: 'I love playing here'

    Uh-oh, New Orleans.

  • Lionel Messi's Barcelona teammates lined up for photos with him after Copa del Rey title (video)

    Lionel Messi won his 35th trophy. But it was trophy No. 1 for a score of teammates.

  • Boucher, Raptors hand Thunder 10th straight loss, 112-106

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Chris Boucher had 31 points and 11 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors extended Oklahoma City's season-worst losing streak to 10 games, beating the Thunder 112-106 on Sunday night. Gary Trent Jr. added 23 points for Toronto, which has won three straight. Malachi Flynn had 15 points and eight rebounds.