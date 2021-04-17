Jazz at Lakers: Lineups, injury report and broadcast info for Saturday

This weekend’s two-game set between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center definitely lacks the luster of a potential playoff match-up. That is even more true following Friday’s injury to Donovan Mitchell, which will see him miss several games with a sprained ankle.

The Jazz recovered with him out of the game, because they’re still a great team that can generate quality 3-point shots and force teams into tough shots on the other end thanks to Rudy Gobert. The Lakers will also have to set their defensive attention more on Bogdanovic, Ingles, and Conley with Mitchell out of the lineup. Former Laker Jordan Clarkson will also likely see an expanded role during Mitchell’s recovery.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, April 17

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

TV Channel: ESPN

READ: The 5-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s final game

Injury Report:

Los Angeles: Anthony Davis (Achilles), LeBron James (high ankle sprain), Jared Dudley (knee) are out. Marc Gasol and Markieff Morris are questionable to play. Andre Drummond, Dennis Schroder, Wesley Matthews and Kyle Kuzma are probable to play.

Utah: Donovan Mitchell will be out for a few weeks after suffering a sprained ankle.

Probable starting lineups

Los Angeles Lakers

F Kyle Kuzma

F Markieff Morris

C Andre Drummond

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

G Dennis Schroder

Utah Jazz