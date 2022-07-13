Jazz have explored sign-and-trade for Collin Sexton, talks involving Mike Conley

Yahoo Sports

Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray sits down with Chris Haynes from the Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada, to break down his experience since last month's draft. The forward out of Iowa talks about his mindset on blocking out the noise on social media and preparing to play against the pros. What are the 4th overall pick's aspirations for his first season? Winning. Make sure to tune in every week as Chris sits down with the best and brightest from around the game of basketball.