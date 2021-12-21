Jazz dancers change routine on unsuspecting teammate, set up proposal (video)
Dance-team proposals are nearly always great.
The twist of leaving her trying to keep up with a routine she suddenly doesn’t know? That’s a great touch.
Good luck watching this video without smiling.
The most wholesome moment 🥺
The music changed up on this Utah Jazz Dancer, then something amazing happened 💍 pic.twitter.com/OHr1DXgqos
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 21, 2021
More on the Jazz
Watch Beal dunk on Gobert, score season-high 37, Wizards beat Jazz Three Things to Know: Night of insane endings featuring Lakers’ Reaves,... NBA Power Rankings: Curry shoots Warriors to top; Suns, Jazz close behind
Jazz dancers change routine on unsuspecting teammate, set up proposal (video) originally appeared on NBCSports.com