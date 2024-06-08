Advertisement

Jazz Chisholm Jr. breaks 8th-inning tie with RBI single, Marlins beat Guardians 3-2

Associated Press
·2 min read
  • Miami Marlins' Josh Bell runs the bases on a solo home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, June 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    1/12

    Guardians Marlins Baseball

    Miami Marlins' Josh Bell runs the bases on a solo home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, June 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz watches his solo home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, June 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    2/12

    Guardians Marlins Baseball

    Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz watches his solo home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, June 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Miami Marlins left fielder Bryan De La Cruz (14) runs the bases on a solo home run off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Logan Allen, left, during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, June 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    3/12

    Guardians Marlins Baseball

    Miami Marlins left fielder Bryan De La Cruz (14) runs the bases on a solo home run off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Logan Allen, left, during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, June 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. watches his RBI single against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    4/12

    Guardians Marlins Baseball

    Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. watches his RBI single against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Miami Marlins' Jake Burger runs home to score on a single by Jazz Chisholm Jr. during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, June 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    5/12

    Guardians Marlins Baseball

    Miami Marlins' Jake Burger runs home to score on a single by Jazz Chisholm Jr. during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, June 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Miami Marlins' Jake Burger (36) is congratulated after scoring against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    6/12

    Guardians Marlins Baseball

    Miami Marlins' Jake Burger (36) is congratulated after scoring against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cleveland Guardians' Daniel Schneemann is tagged out at the plate during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, June 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    7/12

    APTOPIX Guardians Marlins Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians' Daniel Schneemann is tagged out at the plate during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, June 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) steals second during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, June 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    8/12

    Guardians Marlins Baseball

    Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) steals second during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, June 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Logan Allen, second from right, and teammates meet on the mound during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, June 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    9/12

    Guardians Marlins Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Logan Allen, second from right, and teammates meet on the mound during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, June 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cleveland Guardians' Tyler Freeman reacts after hitting a double against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    10/12

    Guardians Marlins Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians' Tyler Freeman reacts after hitting a double against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Logan Allen throws to a Miami Marlins batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    11/12

    Guardians Marlins Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Logan Allen throws to a Miami Marlins batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Miami Marlins third baseman Emmanuel Rivera throws to first for the out on Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, June 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    12/12

    Guardians Marlins Baseball

    Miami Marlins third baseman Emmanuel Rivera throws to first for the out on Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, June 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Miami Marlins' Josh Bell runs the bases on a solo home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, June 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz watches his solo home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, June 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Marlins left fielder Bryan De La Cruz (14) runs the bases on a solo home run off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Logan Allen, left, during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, June 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. watches his RBI single against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Marlins' Jake Burger runs home to score on a single by Jazz Chisholm Jr. during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, June 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Marlins' Jake Burger (36) is congratulated after scoring against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Cleveland Guardians' Daniel Schneemann is tagged out at the plate during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, June 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) steals second during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, June 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Logan Allen, second from right, and teammates meet on the mound during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, June 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Cleveland Guardians' Tyler Freeman reacts after hitting a double against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Logan Allen throws to a Miami Marlins batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Marlins third baseman Emmanuel Rivera throws to first for the out on Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, June 7, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. broke an eighth-inning tie with an RBI single, Bryan De La Cruz and Josh Bell hit back-to-back homers in the third and the Miami Marlins beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-2 on Friday night.

Jake Burger hit a two-out double off Cleveland reliever Cade Smith (3-1) and scored on Chisholm’s grounder to center field to end the Marlins' four-game losing streak.

Tanner Scott (5-4) got the final five outs to complete Miami's first June victory.

Rookie Brayan Rocchio hit his first career homer for the Guardians.

Cleveland threatened in the eighth when Daniel Schneeman led off with a triple and Tyler Freeman drew a one-out walk against Calvin Faucher. Scott relieved Faucher and retired José Ramirez on a fly to right fielder Dane Myers, who then threw out Schneeman at the plate.

Miami starter Ryan Weathers left because of left index finger soreness with one out in the third after allowing Rocchio’s two-run homer. Weathers gave up four hits and struck out three.

De La Cruz and Bell tied it with the consecutive homers off Guardians starter Logan Allen in the bottom half.

Allen completed six innings of two-run ball. The right-hander gave up four hits, walked three and struck out three.

The Marlins placed infielder Tim Anderson on the bereavement list and infielder Otto López on the paternity list and recalled infielders Tristan Gray and Xavier Edwards from Triple-A Jacksonville.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: Catcher Bo Naylor (left shoulder soreness) didn’t play but was available as a reserve. Kansas City’s MJ Melendez collided with Naylor on a play at the plate in the sixth inning of their game Thursday. Naylor was pinch hit for in the bottom of the inning.

Marlins: RHP JT Chargois (neck spasms) is scheduled for his third rehab appearance with Jacksonville on Sunday after outings on Wednesday and Thursday.

UP NEXT

RHP Ben Lively (5-2, 2.84) was set to Saturday for the Guardians. The Marlins have not announced a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb