Jazz center Rudy Gobert issues apology for recent actions after contracting coronavirus

Jazz center Rudy Gobert was diagnosed as the first NBA player confirmed to have coronavirus. Amid the NBA's response to his diagnosis, video has emerged of him playfully touching the microphones of Jazz reporters just days earlier in an attempt to make light of the league's restrictions on access as a response to the outbreak.

Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell was also infected and reports have emerged that Gobert had also been careless in the Jazz locker room, possibly compromising his teammates.

On Thursday, with his name swirling in international news, Gobert released a statement on the matter and apologized for his joking manner.

The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse," Gobert wrote on Twitter and Instagram. "I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way [sic] to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus. I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.

Gobert contracting the disease led to the NBA suspending its season until further notice and has convinced players and staff members all around the league to self-quarantine.

