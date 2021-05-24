Jazz center Rudy Gobert flops – while not even in the game (video)

The Grizzlies’ Game 1 win over the Jazz featured genuine chippiness.

And not just Utah star Donovan Mitchell at his own organization.

Memphis guard Dillon Brooks headbutted Mike Conley:

So Dillon Brooks just headbutted Mike Conley before the play started pic.twitter.com/GZXW1OSW0R — Mychal (@My_Lo) May 24, 2021

Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson took on the Jazz near their bench, Utah rookie Trent Forrest getting a technical foul:

Georges Niang and Desmond Bane chirped at each other, and Niang got a technical foul:

Desmond Bane had some words for Niang after this 3Q buzzer beater 🗣 pic.twitter.com/W6mpUghMrs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2021

Then, there was Rudy Gobert.

Already fouled out, Gobert roamed down the baseline with a towel around his neck after a whistle stopped play. Gobert got right into Anderson – who was in the game! Anderson lightly pushed Gobert away, and Gobert went down with an exaggerated flop:

Utah needs better fight in Game 2 Wednesday.

